SEOUL Feb 9 South Korean refiner S-Oil
said on Thursday that it had signed a long-term
contract with Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil
company, to receive crude oil for 20 years.
The deal comes as energy-hungry Asia's fourth-largest
economy grapples with possible disruptions to oil supplies from
Iran on toughened U.S. sanctions.
The long-term supply contract is "highly unusual" in a
market where one-year supply contracts are the norm, and will
allow S-Oil to "secure the entire crude volume required to run
its refinery operations for the next 20 years," the refiner said
in a statement.
