* S-Oil says "highly unusual" deal to ensure stable supply
* Deal comes as Seoul faces possible Iran oil disruption
* S.Korea's Lee visiting Gulf to secure stable crude supply
(Adds details and quotes)
SEOUL, Feb 9 S-Oil said on
Thursday it signed a 20-year contract to buy crude from Saudi
Arabia as South Korea seeks to secure supplies and reduce
dependence on Iran under pressure from the United States to halt
doing business with the Islamic Republic.
President Lee Myung-bak is touring Gulf producers this week
to tap alternative sources to feed Asia's fourth-largest
economy's energy demand. The pressure to stop dealing with Iran
increased after the United States imposed fresh sanctions
targeting financial institutions and trade.
Saudi Aramco owns the largest stake in S-Oil, with 35
percent, and the South Korean refiner does not buy any oil from
Iran. But the agreement is an assurance to the nation almost
entirely reliant on imported energy of steady supplies for its
third-largest refinery.
The long-term supply contract is "highly unusual" in a
market where one-year supply contracts are the norm, S-Oil said
in a statement.
S-Oil's refining capacity is 669,000 barrels per day (bpd)
and Saudi Aramco currently supplies almost all of the crude it
processes into fuels.
The contract will cover all the crude S-Oil needs for 20
years, a spokesman at the refiner said. Saudi Aramco's total
annual supply volume to S-OIL is approximately 230 million
barrels, the statement said. The statement and the spokesman
didn't specify what terms the crude will be sold under.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter would "actively
consider" measures, including offering additional crude
supplies, if Seoul asked for them, South Korean presidential
office said in a statement on Wednesday.
South Korea has four refiners -- SK Energy, GS Caltex, S-Oil
and Hyundai Oilbank. Only SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank import
Iranian crude.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner,
Manash Goswami)