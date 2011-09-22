SEOUL, Sept 22 The table below shows monthly oil market data reported by South Korea's state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC):

(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)

Aug 2011 July 2011 Aug 2010 Crude oil imports 72,766 77,819 75,611 (1,000 b/d) 2,347 2,510 2,439

Oil product demand 67,346 65,979 66,148 (1,000 b/d) 2,172 2,128 2,134

Crude runs 74,837 78,237 75,706 Oil product output 80,198 84,954 81,958 (1,000 b/d) 2,587 2,740 2,644 End-month private oil stocks 62,607 66,877 59,795

Crude oil stocks 8,275 10,158 8,326

Oil product stocks 45,783 49,670 44,723 Oil product exports 35,103 38,167 31,129 Oil product imports 24,523 22,753 21,178

Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products.

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea are as follows: Country Aug 2011 July 2011 Aug 2010 Saudi Arabia 21,167 26,099 25,238 Kuwait 10,556 10,617 9,964 Iran 8,172 7,364 7,450 United Arab Emirates 7,926 8,109 8,649 Qatar 5,491 7,145 4,848

Details of crude runs are as follows (in mln bbls/pct):

Refiners Aug 2011 July 2011 Aug 2010 SK Energy 27.5/79.5 24.8/71.6 26.0/75.3 GS Caltex 22.3/93.3 22.3/93.5 22.2/92.9 S-Oil 13.7/66.1 20.0/96.5 17.0/94.6 Hyundai Oilbank 11.4/94.1 11.2/92.3 10.5/86.8 --------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 74.8/82.0 78.2/85.7 75.7/85.5

