SEOUL, Sept 22 The table below shows monthly oil
market data reported by South Korea's state-run Korea National
Oil Corp (KNOC):
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Aug 2011 July 2011 Aug 2010
Crude oil imports 72,766 77,819 75,611
(1,000 b/d) 2,347 2,510 2,439
Oil product demand 67,346 65,979 66,148
(1,000 b/d) 2,172 2,128 2,134
Crude runs 74,837 78,237 75,706
Oil product output 80,198 84,954 81,958
(1,000 b/d) 2,587 2,740 2,644
End-month private oil stocks 62,607 66,877 59,795
Crude oil stocks 8,275 10,158 8,326
Oil product stocks 45,783 49,670 44,723
Oil product exports 35,103 38,167 31,129
Oil product imports 24,523 22,753 21,178
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea are
as follows:
Country Aug 2011 July 2011 Aug 2010
Saudi Arabia 21,167 26,099 25,238
Kuwait 10,556 10,617 9,964
Iran 8,172 7,364 7,450
United Arab Emirates 7,926 8,109 8,649
Qatar 5,491 7,145 4,848
Details of crude runs are as follows (in mln bbls/pct):
Refiners Aug 2011 July 2011 Aug 2010
SK Energy 27.5/79.5 24.8/71.6 26.0/75.3
GS Caltex 22.3/93.3 22.3/93.5 22.2/92.9
S-Oil 13.7/66.1 20.0/96.5 17.0/94.6
Hyundai Oilbank 11.4/94.1 11.2/92.3 10.5/86.8
---------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 74.8/82.0 78.2/85.7 75.7/85.5
