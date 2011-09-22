* Aug crude imports at 72.8 mln bbls vs 75.6 mln bbls yr ago
* Crude runs at 74.8 mln bbls, down 1.1 pct y/y
* Domestic oil product demand up; exports surge y/y
* End-Aug private oil stocks at 62.6 mln bbls, up 4.7 pct
y/y
(Updates graphic)
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's crude oil imports
fell about 4 percent on the year in August, swinging from two
months of year-on-year growth due to delayed maintenance
shutdowns at some local refining units.
Crude imports by South Korea, the world's fifth-largest
crude buyer, stood at 72.8 million barrels last month compared
to 75.6 million barrels imported a year earlier, state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Thursday.
The economy ministry, citing tentative customs figures, said
earlier this month that the country's crude oil imports last
month dropped 3.6 percent to 72.9 mln barrels from a year
earlier.
South Korea's third-largest refiner S-Oil
shut down a 240,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude
distillation unit (CDU) from Aug. 7 through the end of the month
for planned maintenance that was delayed from
May.
Analysts said crude imports in September and
October are projected to remain bearish year-on-year also
because of maintenance shutdowns at some CDUs of the country's
top refiner SK Energy and second-largest GS Caltex.
They also said that the global economic slowdown had weighed
on South Korea's crude demand, and refiners had tried to reduce
inventory costs by lowering imports.
"Refiners seemed to slash their crude inventory to save
costs, while actively shipping out their oil products," Kim
Jae-joong, senior analyst at Woori Investment & Securities,
said.
Brent crude LCOc1 hit a peak just above $127 a
barrel in April, and at current levels below $110 a barrel, it
is still about 15 percent higher than at the end of 2010.
In August, Brent dipped to below $100 a barrel.
EASING CRUDE RUNS; EXPORTS SURGE
The country's crude runs eased by 1.1 percent year-on-year
in August to 74.8 million barrels, with refinery profit margins
marking a year high of $4.96 a barrel in August before easing to
$4.20 a barrel on average in the last 15 days.
Oil product exports jumped 13 percent in August on the year
to 35.1 million barrels, according to KNOC data.
Of the total exports in August, gasoline accounted for 4.9
million barrels, up 41 from a year earlier, while diesel exports
rose by 15 percent to 13 million barrels.
The country's private oil inventories by the end of August
stood at 62.6 million barrels, up 4.7 percent from 59.8 million
barrels a year earlier but down 6.4 percent month on month, the
data showed.
Domestic demand for oil products last month was at 67.3
million barrels, up 1.8 percent year on year.
High oil prices have been limiting demand growth in South
Korea, which is battling to trim inflation led by costlier
energy and commodities.
(Additional reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Miral Fahmy)