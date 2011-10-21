* Sept crude imports at 80.6 mln bbls vs 74.9 mln bbls yr ago

* Crude runs at 74.4 mln bbls, down 1.3 pct y/y

* Domestic oil product demand up; exports surge y/y

* End-Sept private oil stocks at 67.0 mln bbls, up 3.3 pct y/y (Adds details)

SEOUL, Oct 21 South Korea's crude imports in September rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier thanks to bullish regional demand for oil products, while the country's year-on-year crude runs were lower in the month due to some maintenance shutdown.

Crude imports by the world's fifth-largest crude buyer rose to 80.6 million barrels last month from 74.9 million barrels a year ago, state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Friday.

The economy ministry earlier this month said that the country's crude oil imports in September rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier, citing tentative customs figures.

Oil product exports jumped 9.9 percent in September on the year to 33.5 million barrels, according to KNOC data.

Of the total exports in September, gasoline accounted for 4.6 million barrels, up 52.3 percent from a year earlier, while diesel exports rose by 6.5 percent to 11.9 million barrels.

Local newspaper Korea Economic Daily said on Friday, quoting Japanese economic daily Nikkei, that Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co's had placed an order to Hyundai Oilbank to produce gasoline, which the South Korean refiner declined due to limited production capacity.

The request was made to minimise production risks caused by natural disaster including earthquake, while increasing their production outside of Japan where refining capacities have declined along with slow domestic demand, the Korean paper said.

Officials at Hyundai Oilbank and Cosmo Oil were not immediately available for comment.

Domestic demand for oil products last month was at 66.0 million barrels, up 4 percent year on year.

The country's crude runs eased by 1.3 percent year-on-year in September to 74.4 million barrels, with refinery profit margins decreasing to $4.40 a barrel in September from a year high at $4.96 in August.

Analysts had said crude imports in September and October are projected to remain bearish year-on-year because of maintenance shutdowns at some CDUs of the country's top refiner SK Energy and second-largest GS Caltex.

The country's private oil inventories by the end of September stood at 67.0 million barrels, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)