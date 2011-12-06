* Blackout causes "chaos" in refining hub -SK spokesman

* Some CDUs down but not all -SK spokesmen

* KEPCO says restores Ulsan power supply after 10-minute outage

* SK Energy has 840,000 bpd refining capacity in Ulsan (Adds details, quotes)

By Cho Mee-young

SEOUL, Dec 6 An unexpected power cut in South Korea's southeastern oil and petrochemical hub of Ulsan has hit the refining and petrochemical plants of the country's largest crude refiner, SK Energy, prompting some shutdowns, the company said on Tuesday.

State-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said the power supply had been restored after a 10-minute disruption at around 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) because of problems at a substation and it was still investigating why.

It was too early to say when the company's closed units could be restarted, SK spokesmen said, and declined to estimate the cost of the shutdown.

SK Energy runs crude distillation units (CDUs) with a total capacity of 840,000 barrels per day (bdp) in Ulsan, as well as two naphtha crackers with a combined capacity of 860,000 tonnes per year besides operating heavy oil upgrading facilities of a combined capacity of 172,000 bpd.

The company denied market talk of a possible shutdown of all the CDU units. SK spokesmen said some of the units were closed, but it was hard to tell which units.

"It is chaos," one of the spokesmen told Reuters by telephone.

"We don't know which units are running or how long shutdowns will continue. Some units are running on the company's emergency power generating facilities, but it is hard to tell which are operating and which are not, as the whole place is dark and you can only see a few flares from the chimneys of the facilities."

EYES ON POSSIBLY GASOIL SUPPLY DELAY

Any delays in gasoil cargoes are likely to have some impact as SK Energy is one of the largest exporters of diesel, but the impact may be kept to a minimum as demand is lackluster in Asia with Indonesian imports remaining stable for December and China's domestic diesel demand steady, regional traders said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the market was stable, with the balance December/January timespread stable with no trades seen and valued at about 40 cents a barrel, down about 10 cents from Monday's Asian close.

"I doubt the impact will be anywhere near the Japanese earthquake, Formosa fire or the fire at Shell's Bukom refinery," a Singapore-based trading source said.

SK Energy was still analyzing the situation to decide if it should delay any lifting of gasoil cargo, a source familiar with the matter said.

The facilities of the country's third-largest refiner S-Oil , located in the nearby city of Onsan, were not hit by the power cut, S-Oil spokesmen said.

A spokesman at Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co. Ltd., which owns a 480,000-tonnes-per-year naphtha cracker in Onsan, also said the firm's cracker had felt no impact from the Ulsan power cut.

Shares of SK Innovation, which owns SK Energy, closed unchanged on Tuesday versus the wider market's decline of around 1 percent. ($1=1129.8000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Florence Tan and Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)