SEOUL Dec 7 South Korea's SK Energy is targeting a full restart of its blackout-hit refining and petrochemical units including crude distillation units (CDUs) by the end of this week, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

An unexpected power cut in South Korea's southeastern oil and petrochemical hub of Ulsan on Tuesday hit the refining and petrochemical plants of the country's largest crude oil refiner, fully owned by SK Innovation.

A company source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, separately said on Wednesday that CDUs with a total capacity of 840,000 barrels per day had been closed due to the power cut.

The refiner's spokesmen said the closures were not expected to affect supplies of oil products by the firm. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)