UPDATE 4-U.S. to grant final permit for controversial Dakota pipeline -court filing
* Tribe expected to take legal action (Adds background, details on Trump stake in ETP, content)
SEOUL Dec 13 South Korea's third-largest crude oil refiner S-Oil is considering lowering its January crude run rates to 510,000-520,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December's 565,000 bpd due to weakening refining margins, a company source said on Tuesday.
"We have been running units at nearly full capacity. Declining margins are making refiners including us consider lowering runs," the S-Oil source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.
He said a final decision on January's run rate would be made by the end of this month.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Tribe expected to take legal action (Adds background, details on Trump stake in ETP, content)
HOUSTON, Feb 7 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit helped by cost cuts and rising crude prices.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. crude output will rise 100,000 barrels per day to 8.98 million barrels in 2017, 0.3 percent less than previously forecast, due to slower offshore growth in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to a monthly U.S. government report released on Tuesday.