SEOUL Dec 13 South Korea's third-largest crude oil refiner S-Oil is considering lowering its January crude run rates to 510,000-520,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December's 565,000 bpd due to weakening refining margins, a company source said on Tuesday.

"We have been running units at nearly full capacity. Declining margins are making refiners including us consider lowering runs," the S-Oil source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

He said a final decision on January's run rate would be made by the end of this month.

(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)