SEOUL Dec 13 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp will sell a combined 1 million barrels of crude from Iraq's Zubair oilfield to international markets, KOGAS said in a statement on Tuesday.

This marked the second cargo from the oil field, with the two partners in the project to develop it receiving their first cargo as payment in July, KOGAS said. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)