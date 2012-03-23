SEOUL, March 23 South Korea will launch its first online spot market for oil products on March 30 in a bid to tame record-high fuel prices and increase transparency, the finance ministry and the Korea Exchange said on Friday.

South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, is heavily dependent on oil imports and as a result, it is struggling to curb inflation as global oil prices rally.

The finance ministry said in a statement that domestic oil prices failed to reflect local supply and demand, as they were determined based upon Singapore-based international oil prices.

"Prices will be set up by multiple suppliers and buyers at equal positions, while it has been a one-way decision in pricing by suppliers," the stock exchange said in a separate statement.

Gasoline and diesel for automobiles will be traded online (petro.krx.co.kr) in units of 20,000 litre by refiner brands, the exchange said. Oil refiners, importers and exporters are only allowed to sell the products.

Benchmark Brent crude traded above $123 a barrel on Friday and is up more than 15 percent this year. Brent rose as high as $128 in early March, its biggest jump above an all-time high of just over $147 in July 2008. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; editing by Miral Fahmy)