SEOUL, April 16 South Korean Finance Minister
Bahk Jae-wan has urged fellow G20 nations to send a strong
message at this week's meeting in Washington that they are ready
to take action on high oil prices, including releasing strategic
oil reserves if necessary.
A government source in the world's fifth-largest crude oil
importer has previously said South Korea would be prepared to
join a possible coordinated release of strategic reserves
although Bahk told reporters on Monday that it had not received
a request.
Bahk was quoted as saying in a letter sent to G20 finance
ministers and central bank governors: "we could send a stronger
message that we stand ready to take every action possible,
including commitments by major member countries to release their
strategic oil reserves, if necessary."
In the comments in English released in a finance ministry
statement on Sunday, Bahk also said that the G20 could reaffirm
commitments made by producing countries last February to
continue to ensure adequate oil supply while accelerating work
steps to prevent market speculators.
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet
in Washington on April 19-20.
Oil prices have jumped on concerns of supply shortages due
to production problems at some producers and as Western
sanctions target exports from OPEC's second-largest producer
Iran. Brent crude prices have risen about 13 percent
this year, and were trading above $120 a barrel on Monday.
Last month, France, the United States and Britain held talks
about a possible release of strategic oil stocks.
A South Korean government source has said that Asia's
fourth-largest economy would support such move but has yet to
receive a request to do so.
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Friday that
the world's top oil exporter is determined to bring down high
oil prices and is working with fellow OPEC members to accomplish
that.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Vincent Lee; Editing by Ed
Davies)