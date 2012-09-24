SEOUL, Sept 24 Data on South Korea oil imports in August released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Monday. For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011 Crude oil imports 80,463 77,794 72,358 (1,000 b/d) 2,596 2,509 2,334 Oil product demand 68,189 68,702 67,960 (1,000 b/d) 2,200 2,216 2,192 Crude runs 80,532 81,022 74,837 Oil product output 86,792 89,776 80,823 (1,000 b/d) 2,800 2,896 2,607 End-month private oil stocks 68,163 66,255 61,699 Crude oil stocks 11,458 10,756 7,663 Oil product stocks 49,777 48,110 45,487 Oil product exports 35,708 37,131 35,128 Oil product imports 25,882 23,340 24,549 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in August compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011 Saudi Arabia 26,980 23,850 21,221 Kuwait 11,209 12,565 10,556 Qatar 8,515 8,519 5,495 UAE 6,319 7,304 7,926 Iran - 4,259 8,172 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-August compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Jan-Aug 2012 Jan-Aug 2011 Jan-Aug 2010 Saudi Arabia 202,365 190,030 181,074 Kuwait 89,578 74,161 67,369 Qatar 68,055 60,315 38,046 UAE 58,727 61,747 74,668 Iran 38,769 57,189 50,941 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)