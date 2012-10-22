SEOUL, Oct 22 Data on South Korea oil imports in
September released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
on Monday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian imports:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Sep 2012 Aug 2012 Sep 2011
Crude oil imports 78,359 80,463 80,621
(1,000 b/d) 2,612 2,596 2,687
Oil product demand 67,265 68,216 66,615
(1,000 b/d) 2,242 2,201 2,221
Crude runs 77,466 80,532 74,385
Oil product output 86,461 86,718 82,035
(1,000 b/d) 2,882 2,797 2,735
End-month private oil stocks 69,069 68,185 66,542
Crude oil stocks 13,126 11,478 14,351
Oil product stocks 48,794 49,779 44,574
Oil product exports 44,865 35,668 33,724
Oil product imports 30,225 25,790 24,580
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
September compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as
follows:
Country Sep 2012 Aug 2012 Sep 2011
Saudi Arabia 23,627 26,980 24,999
Kuwait 11,287 11,209 10,570
Qatar 10,382 8,515 8,703
UAE 5,655 6,319 7,625
Indonesia 1,116 2,683 1,676
Iran* - - 8,847
Note: For comparison, Iran is added as it was previously one
of the top five crude exporters to South Korea.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-September compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are
as follows:
Country Jan-Sep 2012 Jan-Sep 2011 Jan-Sep 2010
Saudi Arabia 225,992 215,029 203,483
Kuwait 100,865 84,731 74,691
Qatar 78,437 69,018 44,222
UAE 64,382 69,372 82,320
Iran 38,769 66,035 57,700
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)