SEOUL, March 22 South Korea imported 3.97 million barrels of crude oil from Iran in February, 32.6 percent lower than a year ago under U.S. sanctions pressure, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Friday.

Compared with January, the country's Iranian crude oil imports last month were also down 32.6 percent, pulling its the imports from Iran in the first two months of the year down 23.7 percent from the same period last year to 9.87 million barrels, according to the data.

The world's fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 79.75 million barrels of crude oil last month, down 1.3 percent year on year. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)