SEOUL, April 22 Data on South Korea's crude oil imports and demand for refined oil products in March released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Monday is as follows: For a story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in March: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2012 Crude oil imports 73,221 78,846 73,479 (1,000 b/d) 2,362 2,816 2,370 Oil product demand 64,202 64,096 66,762 (1,000 b/d) 2,071 2,289 2,154 Crude runs 74,861 75,659 75,692 Oil product output 83,385 82,007 81,625 (1,000 b/d) 2,690 2,929 2,633 End-month private oil stocks 71,977 73,055 61,977 Crude oil stocks 14,174 15,361 11,913 Oil product stocks 50,387 50,358 43,032 Oil product exports 37,402 35,862 33,893 Oil product imports 28,167 24,327 22,734 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in March compared with both a month and a year ago are as follows: Country March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2012 Saudi Arabia 20,641 25,620 25,334 Kuwait 10,032 12,557 9,727 U.A.E 8,208 8,671 5,752 Qatar 6,109 7,570 7,217 Iran 4,021 3,974 4,801 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-March compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as follows: Country Jan-March 2013 Jan-March 2012 Jan-March 2011 Saudi Arabia 71,348 76,531 69,133 Kuwait 32,907 30,568 25,361 U.A.E 24,592 24,729 17,777 Qatar 20,378 27,019 24,695 Iran 13,891 17,729 22,806 (Reporting By Jane Chung)