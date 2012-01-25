* Imports from Iran at 238,860 bpd in 2011, up 20 pct yr/yr
* Total crude imports up 6.2 pct y/y in 2011-KNOC
* Middle East supplies 87 pct of S.Korea's 2011 crude
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Jan 25 South Korea's imports of
Iranian crude surged 20 percent in 2011, data showed on
Wednesday, the latest indication of Korea's dependence on the
oil even as it faces pressure from its ally the United States to
cut back.
The rise in Iranian crude imports was more than three times
greater than the increase in Korea's overall oil purchases in
2011 and some refineries have indicated they will buy more, not
less, from the OPEC producer this year.
South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude importer, will
need to reduce its imports soon under U.S. sanctions to support
Washington's push to halt Iran's nuclear programme.
Crude imports from Iran rose to 238,860 barrels per day
(bpd) in 2011 from 198,918 bpd in 2010, the state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Wednesday.
Of South Korea's four crude oil refiners, SK Energy and
Hyundai Oilbank import Iranian crude oil. The two refiners
struck annual deals to buy a total of 200,000 bpd of Iranian
crude this year, up from around 190,000 bpd in 2011, government
sources and company officials said.
Most Iranian crude is sold under long term deals, although
some cargoes can be bought in the spot market.
Still, South Korean oil buyers are scoping out alternative
supplies in case the U.S. sanctions make it impossible to keep
importing Iranian crude.
"Saudi Arabian crude should be a realistic alternative, and
I expect its supply (would) be increased by as much as we lose
in Iranian supply," said Brandon Lee, senior energy analyst for
oil, gas and petrochemicals at Macquarie Securities Korea.
"We also expect higher U.S. crude output this year, meaning
less U.S. crude imports from the Middle East and more crude
availability to other countries."
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, said earlier
this month that it can pump more oil at a moment's notice, after
Iran warned Gulf oil producers not to compensate for any
disruption to Iranian output.
Saudi Arabia is the only oil producer with enough spare
capacity to compensate for a significant disruption in exports
from Iran and so the most likely source of alternative supplies
should South Korea reduce Iranian imports.
South Korea imported 2.54 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil last year, compared with 2.39 million bpd a year ago,
the KNOC data showed.
South Korea imported five percent more crude from Saudi
Arabia in 2011 than in 2010. Imports stood at 796,304 bpd in
2010, accounting for more than 30 percent of the country's total
imports.
In a recent meeting with U.S. officials, South Korea, Asia's
fourth-largest economy, argued it would have difficulty in
replacing Iranian oil supplies, which account for nearly 10
percent of its crude imports.
Heavily dependent on imported crude, Seoul has yet to
publicly commit to cutting imports from Iran, in contrast to
Japan, another big buyer of Iranian crude, which pledged its
support for the U.S. measures.
Iran's top crude buyer China also boosted imports
in 2011. China's shipments rose 30 percent year-on-year to 27.76
million tonnes, or about 555,200 bpd, Chinese customs data
showed, keeping China in the top spot of Iran's global crude
clients.
Tehran has faced a growing array of U.N. and unilateral
sanctions for years, but a U.S. bill that President Barack Obama
signed into law on New Year's Eve went further than previous
measures, aiming to stop countries paying for Iranian oil.
South Korea owes Iran's central bank some $5 billion for
crude oil imports, but the money is trapped in its banking
system because of the difficulty of sending money to Iran
without falling foul of U.S. sanctions.
South Korea sourced 87 percent of its total crude imports
last year from the Middle East -- mainly Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Iran -- up from 82 percent
in 2010, according to KNOC data.
Refinery profit margins eased to $4.50 a
barrel in December after hitting a year high of $5.67 a barrel
in October, and crude runs rose 6 percent last year from a year
earlier to 2.53 million bpd helped by firm regional demand.
Oil product exports gained 25.5 percent in December on the
year to 37.04 million barrels, and last year saw a 19 percent
year-on-year rise to a record high of 407.88 million barrels,
according to KNOC data.
Private oil inventories at the end of December stood at
58.76 million barrels, up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Eunjee Park; Editing by Simon
Webb and Miral Fahmy)