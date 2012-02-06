(Correct typo in first paragraph)
SEOUL Feb 6 South Korean President Lee
Myung-bak will hold meetings with major crude suppliers Saudi
Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday through
Friday, as the country looks for alternatives to Iranian oil.
Iran is facing toughened U.S. sanctions that make it
difficult for buyers to pay for the crude. Countries that reduce
imports can secure a waiver, but South Korea last year increased
Iranian imports by a fifth, and has set annual deals for
slightly more this year.
Lee over the weekend visited Turkey before heading to Saudi
Arabia on Tuesday, said a statement from the presidential Blue
House on Sunday.
The presidential office a week earlier said Lee's visit to
the Middle East was to secure "stable sources of energy."
His visit comes less than a month after the country's Prime
Minister Kim Hwang-sik visited Oman and the United Arab
Emirates.
South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer,
sourced some 87 percent of its crude imports from the Middle
East last year, with 9 percent coming from Iran.
It imported 2.54 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil
last year, with its top five suppliers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.
The United States has pushed Asian countries to cut crude
supplies from Iran in a bid to pressure Tehran to rein in its
nuclear ambitions, which Washington suspects are aimed at making
nuclear weapons, while Iran agues that is for peaceful means.
Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, the
world's most important shipping lane for crude, if sanctions are
imposed on its oil exports.
South Korea, like Japan, the world's third biggest oil
consumer, will meet U.S. officials in Washington to ask how much
oil they can import from Iran under new sanctions.
Government officials and local media have said the sanctions
leave the country with few alternative sources of energy.
South Korea's imports of Iranian crude surged 20 percent in
2011 to 238,860 barrels per day (bpd) last year, state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) said last month.
South Korea owes Iran's central bank some $5 billion for
crude oil imports, but the money is trapped in its banking
system because of the difficulty of sending money to Iran
without falling foul of U.S. sanctions.
