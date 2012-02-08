UPDATE 7-Oil drops on worries of swelling U.S. stockpiles
* Coming Up: API U.S. stockpile data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (New throughout, adds comments, spread move, changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
SEOUL Feb 8 South Korea's presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would "actively consider" support including additional crude supplies if requested by Seoul, as it looks for alternatives to Iranian oil.
The remarks came in a meeting between Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak.
Lee is visiting major crude suppliers Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week to secure stable sources of energy.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Coming Up: API U.S. stockpile data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (New throughout, adds comments, spread move, changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 22 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it plans to offer a flat toll on its Mainline system that takes natural gas from western Canada to southern Ontario, three months after shippers balked at the previous varied toll structure that they saw as too high.