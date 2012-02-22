SEOUL, Feb 22 Crude imports by South
Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude buyer, fell 4.9 percent
in January from a year earlier to 80.15 million barrels,
state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Wednesday.
Crude imports from Iran stood at 7.03 million barrels last
month, down 24.8 percent from a year earlier, the KNOC data
showed.
South Korea's crude oil imports in January fell 5.2 percent
from a year earlier, preliminary customs figures released by the
economy ministry showed earlier this month.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)