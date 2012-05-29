SEOUL May 29 South Korea imported 7.5 million
barrels of Iranian crude oil in April, up 42 percent from a year
ago, while it faces crude imports from Tehran possibly being
suspended from July due to a European insurance embargo on
Iranian oil shipments.
South Korea imported 25.25 million barrels from Iran during
the first four months of this year, down 10 percent from 28.1
million barrels during the same period a year ago, data from
state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Tuesday.
The Asian country slashed imports in an effort to receive a
waiver on U.S. sanctions targeting buyers of Iranian oil.
The world's fourth-largest buyer of Iranian oil is under
pressure from Washington to cut imports to help a U.S. strategy
of choking off the Iranian economy to force Tehran's leaders to
curb their nuclear programme.
South Korea's SK Energy will stop Iranian oil
imports after European Union insurance ban takes effect, joining
another Korean refiner's move and effectively making Seoul the
first of Iran's major Asian customers to halt oil purchases from
July 1, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
earlier this month.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)