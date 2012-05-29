SEOUL May 29 South Korea imported 7.5 million barrels of Iranian crude oil in April, up 42 percent from a year ago, while it faces crude imports from Tehran possibly being suspended from July due to a European insurance embargo on Iranian oil shipments.

South Korea imported 25.25 million barrels from Iran during the first four months of this year, down 10 percent from 28.1 million barrels during the same period a year ago, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Tuesday.

The Asian country slashed imports in an effort to receive a waiver on U.S. sanctions targeting buyers of Iranian oil.

The world's fourth-largest buyer of Iranian oil is under pressure from Washington to cut imports to help a U.S. strategy of choking off the Iranian economy to force Tehran's leaders to curb their nuclear programme.

South Korea's SK Energy will stop Iranian oil imports after European Union insurance ban takes effect, joining another Korean refiner's move and effectively making Seoul the first of Iran's major Asian customers to halt oil purchases from July 1, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said earlier this month. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)