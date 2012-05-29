* Imports over 250,000 bpd Iran crude in April vs term
200,000 bpd
* Jan-April Iran crude imports at 208,700 bpd, down 10 pct
yr/yr
* Saudi, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar plug the gap with higher
supplies
* S.Korea's total crude imports down 3.7 pct in April y/y
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, May 29 South Korea imported almost 60
percent more crude from Iran in April than in March, pushing
purchases to their highest level this year and reversing a
decline that began in January after the United States announced
sanctions against Tehran.
At more than 7.5 million barrels, April's imports were the
highest since November 2011, and were also 42 percent more than
the same month a year ago, data from the state-run Korea
National Oil Corp. (KNOC) showed on Tuesday.
In March, imports were down 40 percent on the year.
Some analysts said South Korea, one of Iran's biggest
customers, was stockpiling crude ahead of a European Union ban
on shipping insurance which takes effect on July 1, and which
would make it extremely difficult to ship Iranian oil.
Industry sources had said the two refiners that import
Iranian oil would stop purchases when the ban takes effect,
making South Korea the first of Iran's major customers to
completely halt imports.
"This increase in Iran crude oil imports in April might be
because they are importing more in advance due to notice about
halting Iran crude oil imports," said Yoo Young-kook, senior
analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. Ltd.
"Another scenario is that there might be an expectation that
Iran sanctions will be resolved positively so the purchases are
increasing," Yoo said.
Iran and world powers agreed to meet again next month to try
to ease the standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme despite
achieving scant progress at talks in Baghdad.
BUCKING A DOWNTREND
Government officials and industry sources declined to
comment on the rise in imports, saying the issue was politically
sensitive. April's imports bucked a downtrend that had decreased
cumulative crude imports from Iran since the beginning of the
year by 10 percent versus the same period a year ago.
South Korea is seeking a waiver from U.S. financial
sanctions against Iran that were announced on Dec. 31 and which
take effect end-June, but Washington has said exemptions will be
granted only to countries that make big cuts to their crude
imports.
Japan, which has already won a waiver from the United States
for slashing its imports from Iran, is also seeking a similar
exemption.
South Korea's government has shied away from officially
declaring a position on whether it will stop or reduce its
Iranian oil imports. The United States is its main guarantor for
security against North Korea, which has a nuclear weapons
programme.
The United States and Europe are trying to squeeze the
revenues Iran makes from oil exports in order to force it to
halt a nuclear programme they fear will be used to make weapons,
but which Tehran says is for power generation.
Iran's oil exports, which were up to 2.2 million barrels per
days (bpd) last year, have not dropped further in May after
falling sharply since March, industry sources said this month,
as core customers in Europe and Asia continue to buy ahead of
the application of European sanctions.
China, the world's second biggest oil consumer and another
major Asian buyer of Iranian crude, increased its oil imports
from Iran by 50 percent in April compared to March after both
sides resolved a pricing dispute.
Japan is expected to have maintained its steep cuts in
Iranian oil imports in April, traders said, while India cut its
purchases from Iran by a third in April compared with March.
TURNING TO GULF OIL PRODUCERS
South Korea imported 25.25 million barrels from Iran during
the first four months of this year, down about 10 percent from
28.1 million during the same period a year ago, the KNOC data
showed.
The jump in April contrasts sharply with imports in March,
which fell 40 percent from a year ago to 155,000 bpd as South
Korea slashed Iranian imports and a crude distillation unit was
closed for maintenance work.
Seoul imported more than 250,000 bpd of Iranian crude in
April, compared with its term import agreement at 200,000 bpd
this year.
Of South Korea's four refiners, only SK Energy and Hyundai
Oilbank import Iranian crude. Sources said both refiners will
stop importing from Iran when the EU insurance embargo takes
effect from July 1. [ I D:nL4E8GL6QI]
The South Korean government, however, is still lobbying the
EU to exempt it from the ban.
South Korea has turned to other Middle Eastern producers,
including the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Qatar to make up the Iran supply
cuts.
Shipments from Kuwait in January-April rose 15 percent to
nearly 328,000 bpd, while those from Saudi Arabia rose 5 percent
to about 825,000 bpd, and increased almost 10 percent from the
UAE to 250,000 bpd, the data showed.
From Qatar, the January-April imports rose 10 percent to
more than 288,000 bpd, according to the data.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Additional reporting by Eunhye
Shin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)