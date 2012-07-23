SEOUL, July 23 Data on South Korea oil imports
in June released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
on Monday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian imports:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
June 2012 May 2012 June 2011
Crude oil imports 78,567 82,424 75,988
(1,000 b/d) 2,619 2,659 2,533
Oil product demand 69,315 68,763 63,066
(1,000 b/d) 2,311 2,218 2,102
Crude runs 77,109 81,089 75,072
Oil product output 86,987 88,091 81,468
(1,000 b/d) 2,900 2,842 2,716
End-month private oil stocks 67,139 67,486 68,504
Crude oil stocks 14,061 12,627 10,499
Oil product stocks 45,161 46,766 50,826
Oil product exports 40,359 34,929 32,697
Oil product imports 27,116 23,489 22,338
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
June compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows:
Country June 2012 May 2012 June 2011
Saudi Arabia 24,003 27,701 24,496
Kuwait 12,833 13,291 10,037
Qatar 8,320 7,823 10,313
UAE 5,849 9,140 9,570
Iran 5,294 3,963 6,999
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-June compared with a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Jan-June 2012 Jan-June 2011 Jan-June 2010
Saudi Arabia 151,483 142,644 131,430
Kuwait 65,804 52,989 52,117
Qatar 51,006 47,672 28,365
UAE 45,105 45,712 56,625
Iran 34,510 41,653 38,906
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; editing by Miral Fahmy)