SEOUL, Aug 23Data on South Korea oil imports in
July released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
on Thursday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian imports:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
July 2012 June 2012 July 2011
Crude oil imports 77,794 78,567 77,887
(1,000 b/d) 2,509 2,619 2,512
Oil product demand 68,705 69,607 66,618
(1,000 b/d) 2,216 2,320 2,149
Crude runs 81,022 77,109 78,237
Oil product output 89,779 86,987 85,731
(1,000 b/d) 2,896 2,900 2,766
End-month private oil stocks 66,132 66,847 66,580
Crude oil stocks 10,756 14,061 10,158
Oil product stocks 47,996 44,869 49,373
Oil product exports 37,131 40,359 38,853
Oil product imports 23,340 27,116 22,764
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
July compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows:
Country July 2012 June 2012 July 2011
Saudi Arabia 23,850 24,003 26,165
Kuwait 12,565 12,833 10,617
Qatar 8,519 8,320 7,147
UAE 7,304 5,849 8,109
Iran 4,259 5,294 7,364
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-July compared with a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Jan-July 2012 Jan-July 2011 Jan-July 2010
Saudi Arabia 175,386 168,809 155,837
Kuwait 78,369 63,605 57,405
Qatar 59,540 54,819 33,198
UAE 52,409 53,821 66,019
Iran 38,769 49,017 43,491
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)