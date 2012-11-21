BRIEF-United Community Banks sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share
* United Community Banks Inc announces quarterly cash dividend increase
SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea imported 81.2 million barrels of crude oil in October, down 2 percent year on year, and resumed its imports of Iranian crude oil as scheduled, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Wednesday.
Of the total, South Korea imported 5.78 million barrels of Iranian crude last month, the data showed. Its imports from Iran during the first ten months of the year stood at 44.55 million barrels, down 40 percent on the year, KNOC said.
South Korean refiners resumed imports of Iranian crude oil in late September for October arrivals, with imports seen at about 200,000 barrels per day, representing full contracted volumes, after finding a way to get around a European Union ban on insurance cover. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* United Community Banks Inc announces quarterly cash dividend increase
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 U.S. homebuilding fell in January as the construction of multi-family housing projects dropped, but upward revisions to the prior month's data and a jump in permits to a one-year high suggested the housing recovery remained on track.
BERLIN, Feb 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted on Thursday she did not know how closely Germany's spies cooperated with their U.S. counterparts until 2015, well after an uproar over reports of U.S. bugging of her cellphone.