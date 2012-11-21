SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea imported 81.2 million barrels of crude oil in October, down 2 percent year on year, and resumed its imports of Iranian crude oil as scheduled, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Wednesday.

Of the total, South Korea imported 5.78 million barrels of Iranian crude last month, the data showed. Its imports from Iran during the first ten months of the year stood at 44.55 million barrels, down 40 percent on the year, KNOC said.

South Korean refiners resumed imports of Iranian crude oil in late September for October arrivals, with imports seen at about 200,000 barrels per day, representing full contracted volumes, after finding a way to get around a European Union ban on insurance cover. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)