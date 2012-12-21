Dec 21 Data on South Korea's crude oil imports and demand on refined oil products in November released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday. For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011 Crude oil imports 80,210 81,249 73,230 (1,000 b/d) 2,674 2,621 2,441 Oil product demand 70,900 68,850 68,029 (1,000 b/d) 2,363 2,221 2,268 Crude runs 77,284 81,440 78,528 Oil product output 85,782 89,198 84,560 (1,000 b/d) 2,859 2,877 2,819 End-month private oil stocks 67,736 66,093 62,098 Crude oil stocks 15,347 12,841 10,867 Oil product stocks 45,608 45,811 44,364 Oil product exports 38,617 39,254 35,130 Oil product imports 29,679 22,461 23,589 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in November compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as follows: Country Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011 Saudi Arabia 25,665 27,046 22,571 Kuwait 14,060 9,207 8,062 Qatar 8,276 8,725 6,105 UAE 7,187 8,506 5,952 Iran 5,871 5,781 8,363 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-November compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as follows: Country Jan-Nov 2012 Jan-Nov 2011 Jan-Nov 2010 Saudi Arabia 278,704 266,204 253,790 Kuwait 124,133 104,134 95,720 Qatar 95,439 84,538 55,500 UAE 80,075 81,632 97,447 Iran 50,422 82,596 67,082 (Reporting by Eunhye Shin in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)