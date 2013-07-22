SEOUL, July 22 South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran fell 23.1 percent in June from a year earlier, while its total crude oil imports declined 1.6 percent year on year to 77.3 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Monday. Earlier this month, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in June dropped 23 percent year on year, whereas the country's total crude oil imports last month fell 2.5 percent from a year ago. Iranian oil importers must make continuous cuts to secure six-month waivers on U.S. sanctions aimed at restraining Iran's flow of oil money and forcing it to negotiate over curbing its disputed nuclear programme. South Korea promised to cut its Iranian oil imports by 15 percent from the daily rate seen from December 2012 to May 2013, two sources told Reuters last month. Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in June compared with both a month and a year ago are as follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Country June 2013 May 2013 June 2012 Saudi Arabia 25,201 25,131 24,003 Kuwait 13,154 8,998 12,833 U.A.E. 9,060 7,582 5,849 Qatar 8,006 6,320 8,320 Iran 4,072 3,641 5,294 Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-June compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Country Jan-June 2013 Jan-June 2012 Jan-June 2011 Saudi Arabia 143,032 151,277 142,644 Kuwait 65,822 66,374 52,989 U.A.E. 48,479 45,105 45,712 Qatar 40,620 51,277 47,672 Iran 25,287 34,510 41,653 The KNOC data on South Korea's total crude oil imports and demand for refined oil products in June are as follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) June 2013 May 2013 June 2012 Crude oil imports 77,320 77,464 78,567 (1,000 b/d) 2,577 2,499 2,619 Oil product demand 67,083 67,275 69,621 (1,000 b/d) 2,236 2,170 2,321 Crude runs 77,253 71,661 77,109 Oil product output 83,284 78,806 86,752 (1,000 b/d) 2,776 2,542 2,892 End-month private oil stocks 72,957 71,480 66,827 Crude oil stocks 19,485 19,715 14,061 Oil product stocks 45,982 44,331 44,849 Oil product exports 35,760 33,852 40,124 Oil product imports 27,727 24,687 27,116 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes by-products from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)