* Seoul to support coordinated move to tame high oil prices
* Tokyo to consider such move, yet to receive request
(Adds comment from Japan govt source in paragraphs 2, 7-8)
SEOUL/TOKYO, March 22 South Korea would support
a release of oil from countries' strategic reserves to help stem
high prices but has yet to receive a request from the
International Energy Agency or its members to do so, a
government source said on Thursday.
Japan would consider a request for a release from the IEA
but has not yet received one, a Japanese government official in
charge of national oil reserves told Reuters via telephone.
Britain and the United States are considering releasing oil
from reserves to prevent prices from choking economic growth.
High U.S. gasoline prices are hurting consumers and have become
a political issue for President Barack Obama during an election
year.
Not all of the IEA's 28 members support a release. France
and Germany oppose such a move, officials from both countries
said on Tuesday. They say reserves should be used to offset
supply disruptions rather than to tame high oil prices.
"If an official request is made by either the IEA or the
U.S. for an inventory release, there is no reason we would
oppose it under current circumstances, as South Korea is more
affected by high oil prices now than many other countries," a
source at South Korea's economy ministry told Reuters by
telephone.
"We would consider such a request positively... it would
help to pull down high oil prices," the source added, declining
to be identified because he was not authorised to talk to the
media.
Japan's government is allowed to release oil from its
strategic reserves only if there is supply shortage or a risk of
a supply shortage in the local market, the government official
said.
"We cannot decide whether to correspond to a request from
IEA until we see its details."
The IEA represents the energy interests of its members,
which include Japan, the world's third-largest oil consumer, and
South Korea, the fifth-largest oil importer, and has previously
coordinated stock releases by countries in concert.
RECORD FUEL PRICES
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, depends on
energy imports to fuel its export-driven heavy industry.
Consumers are facing record domestic fuel prices this year as
retail prices are driven higher by the global rally in crude oil
prices.
Benchmark Brent crude traded above $123 a barrel on
Thursday and is up more than 15 percent this year. Brent rose as
high as $128 in early March, its highest since an all-time high
of just over $147 in July 2008.
Aside from high prices, South Korea also faces the prospect
of U.S. sanctions if it fails to significantly cut imports from
Iran, which may further drive up its import costs.
Seoul and Washington will soon hold another round of talks
to discuss reductions in South Korea's hefty imports of Iranian
oil.
According to an economy ministry statement on Wednesday, the
Korean government holds crude and product stocks equivalent to
100 days of consumption. South Korean refiners and distributors
also hold commercial oil stocks equivalent to 85 days.
Some Korean media and civic groups have been pressuring the
government to lower oil taxes on gasoline and diesel and
criticising refiners' hefty profits.
South Korea goes to the polls this year, with a general
election in April and presidential vote in December.
Last June South Korea joined in the release of 3.46 million
barrels of oil as part of an IEA-coordinated effort to tame high
global oil prices after Libya's output was cut by civil
war.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Risa Maeda in Tokyo,
editing by Jane Baird)