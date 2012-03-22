* Seoul to support coordinated move to tame high oil prices

* Tokyo to consider such move, yet to receive request (Adds comment from Japan govt source in paragraphs 2, 7-8)

SEOUL/TOKYO, March 22 South Korea would support a release of oil from countries' strategic reserves to help stem high prices but has yet to receive a request from the International Energy Agency or its members to do so, a government source said on Thursday.

Japan would consider a request for a release from the IEA but has not yet received one, a Japanese government official in charge of national oil reserves told Reuters via telephone.

Britain and the United States are considering releasing oil from reserves to prevent prices from choking economic growth. High U.S. gasoline prices are hurting consumers and have become a political issue for President Barack Obama during an election year.

Not all of the IEA's 28 members support a release. France and Germany oppose such a move, officials from both countries said on Tuesday. They say reserves should be used to offset supply disruptions rather than to tame high oil prices.

"If an official request is made by either the IEA or the U.S. for an inventory release, there is no reason we would oppose it under current circumstances, as South Korea is more affected by high oil prices now than many other countries," a source at South Korea's economy ministry told Reuters by telephone.

"We would consider such a request positively... it would help to pull down high oil prices," the source added, declining to be identified because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Japan's government is allowed to release oil from its strategic reserves only if there is supply shortage or a risk of a supply shortage in the local market, the government official said.

"We cannot decide whether to correspond to a request from IEA until we see its details."

The IEA represents the energy interests of its members, which include Japan, the world's third-largest oil consumer, and South Korea, the fifth-largest oil importer, and has previously coordinated stock releases by countries in concert.

RECORD FUEL PRICES

South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, depends on energy imports to fuel its export-driven heavy industry. Consumers are facing record domestic fuel prices this year as retail prices are driven higher by the global rally in crude oil prices.

Benchmark Brent crude traded above $123 a barrel on Thursday and is up more than 15 percent this year. Brent rose as high as $128 in early March, its highest since an all-time high of just over $147 in July 2008.

Aside from high prices, South Korea also faces the prospect of U.S. sanctions if it fails to significantly cut imports from Iran, which may further drive up its import costs.

Seoul and Washington will soon hold another round of talks to discuss reductions in South Korea's hefty imports of Iranian oil.

According to an economy ministry statement on Wednesday, the Korean government holds crude and product stocks equivalent to 100 days of consumption. South Korean refiners and distributors also hold commercial oil stocks equivalent to 85 days.

Some Korean media and civic groups have been pressuring the government to lower oil taxes on gasoline and diesel and criticising refiners' hefty profits.

South Korea goes to the polls this year, with a general election in April and presidential vote in December.

Last June South Korea joined in the release of 3.46 million barrels of oil as part of an IEA-coordinated effort to tame high global oil prices after Libya's output was cut by civil war. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Risa Maeda in Tokyo, editing by Jane Baird)