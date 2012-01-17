* U.S. urges South Korea to cut Iran oil imports
* U.S. delegation to pressure Japan after trip to Seoul
* South Korea says U.S. action on Iran will raise oil costs
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, Jan 17 South Korea, a key U.S.
ally, shrank from the prospect of paying more for oil to feed
its heavy industry on Tuesday as the United States upped
pressure on Asian buyers to cut imports from Iran.
Washington wants Asia to cut crude imports in a bid to halt
what it says are Iran's nuclear ambitions and has already
secured agreement from European Union states to reduce Iranian
imports.
South Korea, which depends on the United States for its
security, is the world's fifth-largest oil importer with around
10 percent of its crude oil coming from Iran in the first 11
months of 2011. It also has billions of dollars of Iranian oil
money tied up in its banking system.
"Many in South Korea are quite worried that further
strengthening sanctions in Iran at this time will destabilise
international markets of crude oil and bring about adverse
effects on the economy," Kim Jae-shin, deputy minister of
foreign affairs and trade, told U.S. officials.
A team led by the U.S. State Department's special adviser
for nonproliferation and arms control, Robert Einhorn, and the
Treasury Department's assistant secretary for terrorist
financing, Daniel Glaser, are visiting Seoul before heading for
Japan.
"We're urging all of our partners to help us to work with
us in putting pressure on the government of Iran to get it to
negotiate seriously. Particularly we're urging them to reduce
their purchases of crude oil from Iran," Einhorn told the
meeting, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
South Korea has some $5 billion in money owed to Iran's
central bank for crude oil imports trapped in its banking system
as repatriating the funds would fall foul of U.S. sanctions.
"We're urging them to unwind their financial deals with the
central banks of Iran," Einhorn said.
South Korean refiners have struck deals for 2012 supplies
with Iran for slightly more than they bought last year, but are
also keeping an eye out for potential replacement suppliers,
according to company and industry sources.
Asian leaders are in the Middle East searching for
alternatives to Iranian oil, although industry officials say the
only viable alternative to the huge Iranian shipments would be
increased supply from Saudi Arabia.
South Korean Prime Minister Kim Hwang-sik visited Oman over
the weekend before heading to the United Arab Emirates for oil
supply talks. Oman, which accounts for 2 percent of South Korean
oil imports, and South Korea agreed to cooperate to ensure
stable oil and gas supply to Seoul.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Additional reporting by Christine Kim
and Iktae Park; Writing by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Nick
Macfie)