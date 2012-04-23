* Imports 155,000 bpd Iran crude in March, below term
200,000 bpd
* Q1 imports of Iran crude at 195,000 bpd, down 22 pct yr/yr
* S.Korea's total crude imports down 8.3 pct in March y/y
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, April 23 South Korea's crude imports from
Iran fell 40 percent in March from a year ago to 155,000 barrels
per day as the country slashed imports in a bid to secure a
waiver from sanctions being applied by the United States.
The move by Seoul to reduce reliance on Iranian crude is
also in line with steps taken by other major Asian consumers
such as Japan.
Other Middle Easters producers including the world's top
exporter Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have
helped South Korea plug the cuts from Tehran, data from the
state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Monday.
Shipments from Kuwait in March gained 41 percent to 313,774
bpd, while those from Saudi Arabia rose nearly 10 percent to
817,226 bpd and increased 17 percent from the UAE to 185,548
bpd, the data showed.
Imports by the world's fourth-largest buyer of Iranian oil
fell from 203,379 bpd in February. Purchases from the Islamic
Republic fell 22 percent in the first three months of the year
to 195,000 bpd, the data showed.
The fall in March also marks a decline from a commitment to
lift 200,000 bpd under annual contracts signed for 2012,
according to Reuters calculation based upon KNOC data.
Of South Korea's four refiners, SK Energy and Hyundai
Oilbank import Iranian crude. The two refiners struck annual
deals to raise purchases from the Islamic Republic this year
from around 190,000 bpd in 2011, government sources and company
officials said.
South Korea sourced 86 percent of its total crude imports in
the first three months of this year from the Middle East --
mainly Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and
Iran -- up from 84 percent a year earlier, KNOC data shows.
Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in Seoul
earlier this month that there were no supply shortages in the
global oil market and the kingdom stood ready to use its spare
production capacity if necessary.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Eunhye Shin; Editing by Manash
Goswami and Ed Davies)