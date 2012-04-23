* Imports 155,000 bpd Iran crude in March, below term 200,000 bpd

* Q1 imports of Iran crude at 195,000 bpd, down 22 pct yr/yr

* S.Korea's total crude imports down 8.3 pct in March y/y (Adds details and quotes)

By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, April 23 South Korea's crude imports from Iran fell 40 percent in March from a year ago to 155,000 barrels per day as the country slashed imports in a bid to secure a waiver from sanctions being applied by the United States.

The move by Seoul to reduce reliance on Iranian crude is also in line with steps taken by other major Asian consumers such as Japan.

Other Middle Easters producers including the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have helped South Korea plug the cuts from Tehran, data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Monday.

Shipments from Kuwait in March gained 41 percent to 313,774 bpd, while those from Saudi Arabia rose nearly 10 percent to 817,226 bpd and increased 17 percent from the UAE to 185,548 bpd, the data showed.

Imports by the world's fourth-largest buyer of Iranian oil fell from 203,379 bpd in February. Purchases from the Islamic Republic fell 22 percent in the first three months of the year to 195,000 bpd, the data showed.

The fall in March also marks a decline from a commitment to lift 200,000 bpd under annual contracts signed for 2012, according to Reuters calculation based upon KNOC data.

Of South Korea's four refiners, SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank import Iranian crude. The two refiners struck annual deals to raise purchases from the Islamic Republic this year from around 190,000 bpd in 2011, government sources and company officials said.

South Korea sourced 86 percent of its total crude imports in the first three months of this year from the Middle East -- mainly Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Iran -- up from 84 percent a year earlier, KNOC data shows.

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in Seoul earlier this month that there were no supply shortages in the global oil market and the kingdom stood ready to use its spare production capacity if necessary. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Eunhye Shin; Editing by Manash Goswami and Ed Davies)