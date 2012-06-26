SEOUL, June 26 South Korea said on Tuesday that
imports of Iranian crude oil would be halted from July 1 due to
an EU ban on insurance cover on tankers carrying Iranian crude,
making Korea the first of Iran's major Asian customers to halt
oil purchases.
"South Korea's imports of Iranian oil will be suspended, as
the EU will suspend crude imports from Iran and also halt its
insurance and reinsurance cover on the crude imports from July
1," a joint statement from the economy, finance and foreign
affairs ministries said.
"The government will continue to make efforts to minimise
impacts on domestic industry and the economy such as oil supply,
and the country's exports to Iran, although the imports of
Iranian oil are suspended," the statement said.
The United States and the European Union accuse Iran of
trying to build nuclear weapons. Tehran says the programme is
strictly for civilian purposes.
EU governments on Monday formally approved an embargo on
Iranian oil to start on July 1, and also warned Iran that more
pressure could be put in place if it continued to defy
international demands for limits on its nuclear programme.
The world's tanker fleet is covered by Western-based
protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs, which insure against
personal injury and environmental clean-up claims.
South Korea has imposed curbs on exports of goods to Iran to
reduce the risk of payment defaults.
