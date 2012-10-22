* South Korea imported no Iranian oil in September for 2nd
month on EU sanctions
* But Iranian oil arriving in South Korea in October
* Jan-Sept imports from Iran at 38.77 mln bbls, down 41.3
pct on yr
(Adds details and quotes)
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Oct 22 South Korea is set to resume
Iranian oil imports in October after crude cargoes were halted
by EU sanctions in the previous two months, with shipments
transported under Iranian insurance cover to avoid sanctions
targeting Tehran's nuclear programme.
The north Asian country's overall crude oil imports fell 2.8
percent in September from a year ago to 78.36 million barrels,
or 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the state-run
Korea National Oil Corp showed on Monday.
The world's fifth largest importer of crude oil, and one of
Iran's biggest oil customers, imported 38.77 million barrels of
crude oil from Iran in the first nine months of this year, down
41.3 percent year on year, KNOC said.
South Korean refiners have resumed imports of Iranian crude
oil for October arrivals, with imports seen at about 6 million
barrels per month, or 200,000 bpd, representing a return to full
contracted volumes.
The West has applied sanctions on Iran because it suspects
Tehran wants to develop nuclear weapons, while Iran says its
nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.
Iran's exports have fallen sharply in the wake of the
sanctions as consumers struggle both to pay for the oil and to
secure insurance cover for tankers to ship the crude.
The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on
Monday that Iranian oil supply could fall more if sanctions
continued, but other sources were filling the
gap.
South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran this year are
still expected to drop by just over a third from last year due
to the two-month gap, said a government source who declined to
be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"The cut in our Iranian crude oil imports this year is
expected to be much larger than the 20-percent level targeted to
ensure we received a U.S. sanction waiver earlier this year,"
the source said, referring to an exemption given by Washington
to some Iranian oil importers on condition that they reduced
purchases.
"That will make talks with the United States to extend the
waiver in December more difficult," the source said, adding that
South Korean refiners would have cut term deals with Iran from
this year's level.
South Korea stopped importing Iranian crude from July 1 due
to the EU ban, which is part of a raft of Western sanctions
aimed at cutting Iran's oil revenues and squeezing funding to
its disputed nuclear programme.
Seoul, however, brought in an unexpected 137,400 bpd of
crude from Iran in July because of shipment delays to June
cargoes, KNOC data released in August showed.
In a bid to keep crude flowing to its top Asian customers,
Iran offered to provide up to $1 billion of insurance cover to
Iranian vessels shipping its oil to South Korea, which allowed
Seoul to resume imports, while a shortage of tankers in Tehran
led to some delay in oil shipments to China.
Out of South Korea's four refiners, only SK Energy and
Hyundai Oilbank import Iranian crude.
SK Energy's term contracts with Iran this year are for
imports of two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) of crude per
month, or 4 million barrels, and Hyundai Oilbank imports one
VLCC per month, or 2 million barrels, sources say.
(Additional reporting by Eunhye Shin and Florence Tan in
Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ed Davies)