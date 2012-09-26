By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korea's biggest oil refiner
SK Energy loaded a second cargo of crude in Iran last week, a
government source said on Wednesday, as Seoul resumes Iranian
oil shipments after a near two-month gap caused by a European
Union ban on insurance cover.
The cargo of two million barrels is under Iranian insurance
cover to avoid the sanctions, said the source. A spokesman for
SK Energy's parent firm confirmed last week that another Iranian
cargo of the same volume was already on its way to South Korea.
"SK Energy lifted its second cargo in Iran last week," said
the source at South Korea's economy ministry, adding that SK
Energy's first cargo had not arrived yet in Korea.
SK Energy and its parent SK Innovation declined
to comment.
Another refiner, Hyundai Oilbank, will lift two million
barrels in Iran by the end of the month, the government source
said.
South Korean refiners plan to resume from September monthly
imports of up to 6 million barrels, or 200,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of full contracted volumes, of Iranian crude, according to
government sources.
The resumption is unlikely to hinder South Korea's bid to
extend a U.S. sanction waiver in December as imports this year
are still down sharply from a year ago.
South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude importer,
became the first major Asian consumer of Iranian crude to
announce it was halting imports in June after the government
said shipments would be suspended from July 1 because of the EU
insurance ban.
Seoul, however, brought in an unexpected 137,400 bpd of
crude from Iran in July because of shipment delays to June
cargoes. It imported no crude from Iran in August, data from
state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed this week.
South Korea's imports from Iran during the first eight
months of this year were 38.77 million barrels, or about 159,000
bpd, down nearly a third from a year ago, KNOC said.
Tehran offered to provide up to $1 billion of insurance
cover to Iranian vessels shipping oil to South Korea as Iran
seeks to keep its crude flowing to its top four customers: South
Korea, China, India and Japan.
The four countries, which buy more than half of Iran's oil
exports, have slashed purchases this year under pressure from EU
and U.S. sanctions aimed at squeezing Tehran's oil income to
curb its nuclear programme.
The West suspects Iran wants to develop weapons. Tehran says
its programme is strictly for developing nuclear power.
Of South Korea's four refiners, only SK Energy and Hyundai
Oilbank import Iranian crude.
SK Energy's term contracts with Iran this year provide for
imports of two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) of crude per
month, or 4 million barrels, and Hyundai Oilbank imports one
VLCC per month, or 2 million barrels, according to the economy
ministry source.
