* June crude imports from Iran down 23 pct y/y
* June Iran oil imports at 138,157 bpd vs 148,016 bpd in
Dec-May 2013
* South Korea targeting 15 pct cut in June-Nov imports vs
Dec-May 2013
* S.Korea June imports up 16 pct from May on daily basis
* Total June crude imports at 10.44 mln tonnes, down 2.5 pct
y/y
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, July 15 South Korea's imports of crude
from Iran fell 7 percent in June, against the daily average for
the previous six months, less than half the rate Seoul has
pledged it will cut oil shipments from the sanctions-hit
country over the next six months.
To meet its pledge to Washington, South Korea needs to
import less than 126,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the
June-November period, but June's daily rate came in at 138,157
bpd, based on calculations on import data from the Korea Customs
Service on Monday.
Countries that import Iranian oil must make continuous cuts
to keep getting six-month waivers on U.S. sanctions aimed at
cutting Iran's flow of oil money and forcing it to negotiate
over curbing its disputed nuclear programme.
South Korea promised to cut its Iranian oil imports by 15
percent from the daily rate seen from December 2012 to May 2013,
two sources told Reuters last month.
"Our monthly imports from Iran can vary, and we still have
five more months to meet the pledge," said a source with direct
knowledge of the matter but who was not authorised to speak to
media.
The world's No. 5 crude buyer cut its Iranian crude imports
to 565,444 tonnes in June, down nearly a quarter from a year
ago, the preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed.
On a daily basis, South Korea's imports were 16 percent
higher compared with May.
South Korea imported oil from Iran at a daily rate of
148,016 bpd for December to May, according to calculations based
on data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp.
That was in line with a earlier declared target of cutting
the December-May volumes from Iran by 20 percent from the same
period a year earlier, helping it win its third waiver on
sanctions from the United States.
Overall, South Korea imported a total 10.44 million tonnes
of crude last month against 10.71 million tonnes imported a year
ago, the customs data showed.
Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month
will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
later in the month.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue
and Ed Davies)