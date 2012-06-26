SEOUL, June 26 South Korea's economy ministry said on Tuesday most of its Iranian oil imports had already been replaced by supplies from other producers such as Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and by spot purchases, although some still needed to be covered.

The world's fourth-largest buyer of Iranian crude oil had no plan to follow Japan by providing state guarantees to insure tanker shipments to continue Iranian oil imports, given current oil supplies, Moon Jaedo, deputy minister for international affairs at the economy ministry, told a briefing.

South Korea said earlier on Tuesday that imports of Iranian crude oil would be halted from July 1 due to an EU ban on insurance cover on tankers carrying Iranian crude, making Korea the first of Iran's major Asian customers to halt oil purchases. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)