SEOUL, June 26 South Korea's economy ministry
said on Tuesday most of its Iranian oil imports had already been
replaced by supplies from other producers such as Iraq, Kuwait,
Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and by spot purchases,
although some still needed to be covered.
The world's fourth-largest buyer of Iranian crude oil had no
plan to follow Japan by providing state guarantees to insure
tanker shipments to continue Iranian oil imports, given current
oil supplies, Moon Jaedo, deputy minister for international
affairs at the economy ministry, told a briefing.
South Korea said earlier on Tuesday that imports of Iranian
crude oil would be halted from July 1 due to an EU ban on
insurance cover on tankers carrying Iranian crude, making Korea
the first of Iran's major Asian customers to halt oil purchases.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)