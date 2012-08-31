SEOUL Aug 31 A South Korean court has
overturned a penalty imposed on S-Oil by the
country's fair trade watchdog, setting a precedent that could
see some of the $383 million in fines levied against the
industry for collusion returned.
Regulators last year penalised four refiners -- SK Energy,
which is owned by SK Innovation, GS Caltex, S-Oil
and Hyundai Oilbank, accusing them of limiting the number of
petrol stations to avoid competition that may have led to lower
retail fuel prices.
S-Oil, the country's third-largest refiner 35 percent owned
by Saudi Aramco, was fined 43.9 billion won ($38.7 million),
while SK Energy was hit with 135.6 billion won. Hyundai Oilbank
was fined 75.3 billion won and GS Caltex 179.7 billion won, a
S-Oil spokesman and other refining sources said.
The S-Oil spokesman said the already-paid penalty would be
returned with interest, unless the Fair Trade Commission decided
to appeal to the Supreme Court.
A spokesman for the Commission said it had yet to make a
decision on the matter.
SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank have also brought the matter
to court and are awaiting verdicts, sources said.
($1 = 1133.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)