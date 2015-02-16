(Adds oil price, background)
KUWAIT Feb 16 Kuwait's oil minister said on
Monday he expected the current oil price rally to continue into
the second half of 2015 as the global supply surplus shrinks.
"I think it will last," Ali al-Omair said of the recent rise
in oil prices, speaking on the sidelines of an energy event.
"It will start holding gains now and hopefully in the second
half of 2015 we will see better prices," he told reporters.
Omair also said the current oil surplus was "definitely
lower" than 1.8 million barrels per day.
"The surplus is now reducing and some of the production is
getting out of the market," he said without elaborating.
Oil prices steadied on Monday with benchmark Brent
trading up 3 cents to $61.55 per barrel by 0620 GMT.
That follows strong gains last week when oil markets rose
after another drop in the U.S. rig count, pushing Brent back
above $60 a barrel for the first time since December.
Despite the price rises, many traders and analysts say
little has changed fundamentally to explain the price rebound of
the past two weeks. They believe there is a global oversupply of
nearly two million barrels per day of crude oil.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi discussed a
"relative improvement in the market in terms of an increase in
demand and the stability of prices in the current period" with
Algeria's justice minister, the official Saudi news agency SPA
reported last week.
OPEC forecast demand for its oil this year would be much
higher than previously thought, a sign its strategy to let
prices fall is starting to win back market share from rivals
which are cutting output.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Ahmed Haggagy; Writing by Maha El
Dahan and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Tom Hogue and Mark Potter)