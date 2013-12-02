HOUSTON Dec 2 Costa Rica's state-run refining
company Recope launched two tenders to buy 800,000 barrels of
fuel oil and one 20,000 barrel cargo of MTBE, to be received
between December 2013 and July 2014 at Port Caldera and Moin
terminals, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday.
The first Recope's tender is to buy 8-10 cargoes of
85,000-115,000 barrels each of fuel oil with 1.8 percent sulfur,
to be received at Port Caldera between February and July 2014.
The first cargo should be delivered the first week of
February and bidders must submit their prices indexed to U.S.
Gulf Coast fuel oil number 6 before December 5. The company said
that it could ask for up to four additional cargoes of same
volume.
The second Recope's tender is to import one 20,000 barrel
cargo of MTBE (Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether, used for oxygenate
gasoline), to be received at Moin terminal between December 25
and January 5. The firm will receive offers until December 3.
Recope, which operates the 25,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cano
Limon refinery, awarded a previous tender in August to Valero
Energy to receive 67 cargoes with a total volume of
14.25 million barrels of motor gasoline, diesel and jet fuel
during 2014. The Puerto Limon refinery in Moin is undergoing an
expansion program to reach 60,000 bpd of capacity in 2015.
The Peruvian state-run oil company Pluspetrol also launched
a tender to buy two combined cargoes of 290,000 barrels each of
ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) and jet fuel, to be received at
Conchan and Callao ports.
The first cargo must be delivered between December 28 and
January 2, while the second one is scheduled for January 26-30.
Bids will be received until December 4 and they should be
indexed to U.S. Gulf Coast ULSD and jet 54.
While Recope and Petroperu are looking for fuels to buy, the
Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales, the largest
private operator in Colombia, launched its first monthly tender
to sell one 1 million barrel cargo of Castilla crude, for
delivery on January 1-20.
The company said it will only receive offers indexed to
NYMEX WTI front month prices. Sellers will include any
combination of Pacific Rubiales' subsidiaries (Meta Petroleum,
Pacific Stratus Energy and C&C Energy Barbados).