HOUSTON, Nov 18 Latin American state-run companies including Colombia's Ecopetrol and Jamaica's Petrojam are rushing in November to buy and receive imported fuels at their ports before the end of the year, after a strong increase in regional purchases during October. U.S. oil firm Citizens Energy was recently awarded with a fuel oil tender launched by Petroecuador for November-April delivery. For spot crude tender news stories please click: CRU-O/TEND-O For tenders on oil products please click: Naphtha......NAP/TENDA Gasoline...MOG/TENDA Jet/Diesel...MDIS/TENDA Fuel Oil...FUEL/TENDA Below is a table of recent tenders: COUNTRY COMPANY PRODUCT VOLUME LOADING CLOSING WINNER PRICE DATE DATE Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 280,000 Dec 6-29 Nov 20 -290,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD + jet 251,000 Dec 23-26 Nov 20 A1 -255,000 Jamaica Petrojam B:ULSD 35,000 Dec 5-7 Nov 19 Jamaica Petrojam B:Gasoline 2* 80,000 Dec 5-23 Nov 19 RON 84 + RON -120,000 88 Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD 100,000 Nov 27-Dec Nov 19 17 Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 100,000 Nov 27-Dec Nov 19 fuel 17 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline 195,000 Dec 19-23 Nov 18 RON 92 -200,000 Venezuela PDVSA S:HFO 2,000,000 Dec 13-20 Nov 14 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil 200,000 Dec 15-19 Nov 14 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 240,000 Dec 15-19 Nov 13 naphtha + HOGBS Peru Pluspetrol S:Natural 3* 300,000 Nov 25 Nov 12 & partners gasoline -Jan 5 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 68,000 Dec 10-29 Nov 12 -70,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 2* 170,000 Dec 7-13 Nov 11 naphtha -180,000 Venezuela PDVSA B:Gasoline 6* 300,000 Nov 11-17 Nov 10 Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 2* 300,000 Nov 11-17 Nov 10 Ecuador Petroecuador S:Fuel oil 5* 190,000 Nov-Apr Nov 6 Citizens USGC Fuel #6 Energy oil #6 -$1.99 /bbl Costa Rica Recope B:Fuel oil 3-6* First on Nov 5 Mercuria 165,000 Dec 1-15 Energy Trading Colombia Pacific S:Castilla 1,000,000 Dec 1-15 Nov 4 Unipec Rubiales crude Colombia Cartagena B:Gasoline 290,000 Nov 27-29 Nov 4 refinery RON 92 -300,000 Dominican Refidomsa B:Jet A-1 170,000 Nov 9-11 Oct 31 Republic Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 300,000 Nov 10-12 Oct 30 Venezuela PDVSA B:Catalytic 300,000 Nov 19-21 Oct 30 Citizens naphtha Energy Venezuela PDVSA S:LVN + 250,000 Nov 22-25 Oct 30 natural gasoline Peru Petroperu S:Virgin 200,000 Dec 1-5 Oct 30 naphtha Ecuador Petroecuador B:HON RON 93 15* 240,000 First on Oct 29 Petrochi USGC UNL Nov 15-17 na 87 +$12.21/ bbl Ecuador Petroecuador B:Diesel 12* 240,000 First on Oct 27 Noble USGC Nov 10-12 Group Diesel #2 +$2.84/ bbl Brazil Petrobras B:ULSD 300,000 Nov 12-16 Oct 27 -500,000 Jamaica Petrojam B:Gasoline 2* 100,000 Nov 17-28 Oct 27 84/87 oct + -180,000 jet fuel + HSD Jamaica Petrojam B:Diesel + 150,000 Nov 10-12 Oct 22 jet fuel Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline 3* 195,000 Nov 5-21 Oct 22 RON 92 -300,000 Curacao Curoil B:LSD 70,000 Nov 3-6 Oct 22 Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 300,000 Oct 28-30 Oct 21 BP Venezuela PDVSA B:Catalytic 300,000 Oct 29-31 Oct 21 naphtha Ecuador Petroecuador S:VGO 1.4 mln bbl First on Oct 20 Repsol USGC Nov 5-7 Diesel #2+UNL 87 -$11.50/ bbl Peru Pluspetrol S:Natural 3* 300,000 Nov 1-30 Oct 20 & partners gasoline Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil 220,000 Nov 26-30 Oct 17 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 2* 170,000 Nov 6-13 Oct 16 naphtha -180,000 Colombia Ecopetrol S:Fuel oil 2* 420,000 Nov 4-12 Oct 16 Ecuador Petroecuador B:Naphtha 14* 240,000 First on Oct 15 RON 87 Nov 1-3 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD + jet 2* 251,000 Nov 1-11 Oct 14 A1 -255,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 68,000 Nov 4-24 Oct 14 -70,000 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 230,000 Nov 10-14 Oct 10 naphtha RON 92 + HOGBS RON 98 Costa Rica Recope B:Gasoline 24* 300,000 First on Oct 9 Valero RON 91 + RON (gasolines 1st half Energy, 95 + ULSD + + jet) of Nov ATMI and jet fuel 26* 300,000 Glencore (ULSD) Venezuela PDVSA B:Reformate 300,000 Oct 16-18 Oct 7 Noble Group Venezuela PDVSA S:LVN 250,000 Oct 23-27 Oct 7 Peru Pluspetrol S:Natural 2* 300,000 Oct 14 Oct 6 & partners gasoline -Nov 5 Venezuela PDVSA B:Catalytic 300,000 Oct 7-9 Oct 2 naphtha Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 115,000 Nov 23-27 Oct 2 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)