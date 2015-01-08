HOUSTON, Jan 8 Several companies started 2015 tendering to buy or sell liquified petroleum gas (LPG), especially butane and propane, in the middle of an increasing demand of these products in Latin America. Argentina's Pluspetrol and partners in Peru are offering 20,000-30,000 metric tons of butane and propane for January delivery, after Costa Rica's refining company Recope closed a tender this week to import up to 1.6 million barrels of LPG for 2015-2016. For spot crude tender news stories please click: CRU-O/TEND-O For tenders on oil products please click: Naphtha......NAP/TENDA Gasoline...MOG/TENDA Jet/Diesel...MDIS/TENDA Fuel Oil...FUEL/TENDA Below is a table of recent tenders: COUNTRY COMPANY PRODUCT VOLUME LOADING CLOSING WINNER PRICE DATE DATE Ecuador Petroecuador B:Premium 14* 240,000 First on Jan 19 diesel Feb 8-10 Chile ENAP B:MTBE 10* 22,000 Mar-Dec Jan 12 cubic meters Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline 195,000 Feb 1-7 Jan 8 RON 92 -200,000 Peru Pluspetrol & S:LPG 20,000 Jan 20-30 Jan 8 partners (propane + -30,000 MT butane) Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 2* 300,000 Jan 20-Feb Jan 6 partners gasoline 5 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb Jan 6 Costa Rica Recope B:LPG 1,600,000 Feb 2015 Jan 6 (propane + -Feb 2016 butane) Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 800,000 Feb-Dec Dec 31 fuel + ULSD -1,200,000 HSD + 300,000- 600,000 jet + 200,000 -300,000 ULSD Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb Dec 29 Uruguay ANCAP B:Petroleum 30,000 MT Feb 20-Mar Dec 18 coke 10 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/ 200,000 Jan 21-25 Dec 18 HFO Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline 290,000 Jan 16-20 Dec 17 RON 92 -300,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Jan 7-11 Dec 16 naphtha -310,000 Ecuador Petroecuador B:Cutter 3* 210,000 First on Dec 15 stock Jan 1-3 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Jan 17-21 Dec 12 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 220,000 Jan 24-28 Dec 10 naphtha + HOGBS Costa Rica Recope B:MTBE 1-3* 20,000 First on Dec 10 Feb 15-28 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline 195,000 Jan 3-7 Dec 9 RON 92 -200,000 Costa Rica Recope B:Avgas 4,000 Jan 15-31 Dec 3 Venezuela PDVSA B:HSD 300,000 Dec 20-26 Dec 2 Venezuela PDVSA B:Catalytic 300,000 Dec 15-20 Dec 2 naphtha Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 2* 120,000 Jan-Feb Dec 2 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel 200,000 Dec 27-31 Dec 2 oil/HFO Peru Petroperu B:Avgas 7,000 Jan 5-30 Nov 26 Venezuela PDVSA B:VGO 300,000 Nov 30-Dec Nov 25 2 Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 300,000 Dec 5-7 Nov 25 Pluspetrol Peru S:Natural 2* 300,000 Dec 5-25 Nov 24 & partners gasoline Dominican Refidomsa B:Jet A1 2* 65,000 Dec 6-19 Nov 21 Republic Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 280,000 Dec 6-29 Nov 20 -290,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD + jet 251,000 Dec 23-26 Nov 20 A1 -255,000 Jamaica Petrojam B:ULSD 35,000 Dec 5-7 Nov 19 Jamaica Petrojam B:Gasoline 2* 80,000 Dec 5-23 Nov 19 RON 84 + RON -120,000 88 Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD 100,000 Nov 27-Dec Nov 19 17 Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 100,000 Nov 27-Dec Nov 19 fuel 17 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline 195,000 Dec 19-23 Nov 18 RON 92 -200,000 Venezuela PDVSA S:HFO 2,000,000 Dec 13-20 Nov 18 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil 200,000 Dec 15-19 Nov 14 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 240,000 Dec 15-19 Nov 13 naphtha + HOGBS Peru Pluspetrol S:Natural 3* 300,000 Nov 25-Jan Nov 12 & partners gasoline 5 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 68,000 Dec 10-29 Nov 12 -70,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 2* 170,000 Dec 7-13 Nov 11 naphtha -180,000 Venezuela PDVSA B:Gasoline 6* 300,000 Nov 11-17 Nov 10 Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 2* 300,000 Nov 11-17 Nov 10 Ecuador Petroecuador S:Fuel oil 5* 190,000 Nov-Apr Nov 6 Citizens USGC Fuel #6 Energy oil #6 -$1.99 /bbl Costa Rica Recope B:Fuel oil 3-6* First on Nov 5 Mercuria 165,000 Dec 1-15 Energy Trading Colombia Pacific S:Castilla 1,000,000 Dec 1-15 Nov 4 Unipec Rubiales crude Colombia Cartagena B:Gasoline 290,000 Nov 27-29 Nov 4 refinery RON 92 -300,000 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)