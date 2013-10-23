(Updates with context, details about tenders)
HOUSTON Oct 23 Colombia's oil company Ecopetrol
and its Cartagena refinery launched a tender to buy two
cargoes of jet fuel and ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) to be
received at Mamonal port, according to tender documents seen on
Wednesday by Reuters.
With the autumn refining maintenance season approaching to
its peak in November and regional demand growing, several
refineries in Latin America are looking for finished fuels to
buy until the end of the year.
The first cargo, to be delivered to Ecopetrol on November
18-20, must include 58,000 to 60,000 barrels of jet fuel and
145,000-150,000 barrels of ULSD.
A second cargo of 85,000-90,000 barrels of ULSD must be
delivered on November 25-27. Bids will be accepted until October
23, the invitation says, and the prices should reference prices
of the U.S Gulf Coast pipeline.
The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) Cartagena refinery is
solely operated by state-run Ecopetrol, after purchasing in 2009
the stake formerly held by the Swiss-based commodities firm
Glencore.
Ecopetrol had launched a tender this month to buy two
cargoes of gasoline and two cargoes of diluent naphtha for
November. The state-run company also put an offer to sell three
500,000 barrel cargoes of Vasconia medium crude to be delivered
in the same month.
Petrojam, the company that operates the 35,000 bpd Kingston
refinery in Jamaica, seeks to import gasoline with 87 to 90
octanes. The two cargoes of 80,000 to 100,000 barrels each must
be delivered on November 1-15 and offers will be accepted until
October 30.
Kingston, managed by a joint venture that includes state-run
Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCI) and Petroleos de
Venezuela, is the second PDVSA overseas refinery to
launch an offer this month to import finished fuels for the
domestic market. Previously, there was a tender by Dominican
Republic's Refidomsa.
The Peruvian branch of Argentina's Pluspetrol also launched
a tender to offer three 300,000-barrel cargoes of natural
gasoline, which is a liquid with a vapor pressure in between
natural gas condensate and liquefied petroleum gas.
It will be sold at the Pisco port from November 15 to
December 25 by the partners of blocks 56 and 88 in the Camisea
field, Peru. Bids will accepted until October 29.
The companies involved in the development of these fields
also include Repsol, U.S. Hunt Oil, Argentine
Tecpetrol, the Korean holding SK Innovation and
Argelia's Sonatrach.
Pluspetrol sold last month one 380,000-barrel cargo of
Peruvian Loreto crude that will be delivered in November.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and Bob
Burgdorfer)