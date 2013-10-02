* Libya's oil production now at 650,000-700,000 bpd - oil
minister
* Gas exports to Italy disrupted, pipeline from Wafa field
closed for second day
* Revising its terms with existing investors
* Libya sees next licensing round, new petroleum law next
year
By Lin Noueihed
LONDON, Oct 2 Libya's oil exports could return
to full capacity in days once strikes in the restive east end,
its oil minister said on Wednesday
But demands for more local power from some protesters are
tied to the political transition and may take time to resolve,
Abdelbari Arusi added.
To keep international oil companies on board through the
turmoil, Arusi said Libya was already working on improving terms
for existing investors and easing terms in new license rounds.
"We're expecting to solve this issue any time and by solving
this issue we can have oil production back to 1.6 million
barrels per day," he told a conference. "Our problem in Libya
now is a political problem, not a technical problem."
A mix of striking workers, militias and political activists
have blocked Libya's oilfields and ports for more than two
months resulting, according to Arusi, in over $5 billion of lost
revenues for the OPEC member whose budget relies on oil exports.
Libya took its first steps towards resuming output from the
west in mid-September after reaching a deal with locals.
Arusi said a parliamentary committee was negotiating with
groups in the east and only a small number of protesters were
still holding out. Because it is the ports not the fields that
are blocked in the east, he added, production could return to
capacity in three to four days once disputes are settled.
Talks to reopen the major oil export terminals of Es Sider
and Ras Lanuf in the east have taken time because while some
protesters are simply demanding better benefits, more local
investment and more jobs, others have linked their demands to
political wrangling over the future shape of Libya.
Protesters in the east want a federal Libya with greater
powers and the headquarters of the National Oil Company (NOC)
transferred to Benghazi, the capital of the east and birthplace
of the 2011 revolution that removed Muammar Gaddafi from power.
Parliament is due to write a new constitution for the new
Libya but different groups are pushing their own agendas. The
government lacks the military means to crush armed protesters
and in any case, Arusi said it was reluctant to use force as it
sought to build a new democracy.
"Some in Ajdabiya, Brega and Ras Lanuf are asking to form a
federal system and if you like that then you have to put it in
the constitution," Arusi said. "We are working on the
constitution."
OUTPUT INCHING UP
Growing instability since 2011 coupled with disruptions and,
in some cases, disappointing finds have prompted some majors
including ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to
freeze activities and smaller firms like Marathon are
selling.
Arusi said Libya was reviewing the terms for existing
foreign investors in its energy sector as well as drawing up
more attractive terms for its next licensing round, which he
said should be launched in the first half of next year.
A new petroleum law would also be ready next year, he added.
"We're forming a committee to review the previous agreements
and come up with new agreements to ease our terms and conditions
and come up with something good for both parties," Arusi said.
Libya's crude oil output has risen to near 700,000 bpd since
the western fields reopened last month, Arusi said.
The worst disruption since the 2011 war had cut output to
below 200,000 bpd last month from 1.4 million bpd before.
Arusi said there were "positive signs" that the port of
Hariga in the far east would re-open soon and oil officials have
said there had been progress in talks with local councils there.
In a sign that disruptions could pop up in different parts
of the country, however, protesters in the west have shut a gas
pumping station supplying a facility jointly run with Italy's
ENI and reducing exports to Italy.
Import flows into Italy on Tuesday were around 8.8 million
cubic metres compared to shipper requests for 12.7 mcm,
according to data from gas grid operator Snam.
Arusi confirmed that gas flows from the Wafa field, the
largest gas field in western Libya that feeds the Mellitah
complex south of Tripoli, had been shut for two days and exports
to Italy had been halved.
"We have substituted gas from the offshore field of Bahr
al-Salam and reduced our gas to Italy to compensate what we lost
from the Wafa field," he said, adding that the priority was to
ensure enough domestic gas supplies before exporting.
He expected gas supplies to be restored "today or tomorrow."