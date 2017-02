BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 25 Libyan interim Oil Minister Ali Tarhouni said the country's oil output had now reached 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) with resumption of operations at the Sharara field.

"As of an hour ago we are up to 500,000 barrels per day with the Sharara field resuming operation," he told a news conference in Libya's second city of Benghazi. (Reporting by Brian Rohan; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Anthony Barker)