UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
HOUSTON, Nov 4 At least 40 cargoes of Colombian crude oil are scheduled to load for export in November, market sources said Friday.
Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load out 10 cargoes of Castilla blend, eight Magdalena, two Cusiana, and one each of Vasconia, South Blend and Nare Blend.
Also shipping Vasconia are HOCOL, four cargoes; Equion, two
cargos; Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Canadian-based independent
Petrominerales PMG.TO and Tepma, one each.
Independent Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO intends to ship four cargoes of Rubiales and two of Castilla, market sources said.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) expects to load two Cano Limon
cargoes.
Total shipments scheduled so far are 10,815,000 barrels of Castilla, 5 million of Vasconia, 2,415,000 of Magdalena, 760,000 of Cano Limon, 750,000 of Cusiana and 380,000 of South Blend.
Grade/Qual Company Nov lift dates Volume (OOO)
Vasconia Ecopetrol 1-2 500
Sulfur 0.8 HOCOL 8-9 500
API 24.3 Petrominerales 15-16 500
HOCOL 20-21 500
Equion 22-23 500
Equion 3-4 500
HOCOL 12-13 500
Petrobras 17-18 500
Tepma 26-27 500
HOCOL 29-30 500
Castilla Ecopetrol 1-2 1,000
Sulfur 2 Ecopetrol 5-6 700
API 19 Ecopetrol 7-8 1,000
Pacific 10-11 1,000
Ecopetrol 11-12 1,000
Ecopetrol 15-16 815
Ecopetrol 16-17 1,000
Ecopetrol 19-20 500
Ecopetrol 21-22 1,000
Ecopetrol 23-24 1,000
Pacific 26-27 800
Ecopetrol 27-28 1,000
Cano Limon Occidental 1-2 380
Sulfur 0.5 Occidental 24-25 380
API 29.7
Cusiana Ecopetrol 3-4 250
Sulfur 0.12 Ecopetrol 13-14 500
API 42.6
Magdalena Ecopetrol (all) 3-4 300
Sulfur 1.6 5-6 315
API 20.3 8-9 300
12-13 300
15-16 300
19-20 300
24-25 300
28-29 300
Nare Blend Ecopetrol 11-12 N/A
Sulfur 1.35
API 13.7
Rubiales Pacific (all) 3-4 N/A
Sulfur 1.245 5-6 N/A
API 15.6 9-10 N/A
13-14 N/A
South Blend Ecopetrol 2-4 380
Sulfur N/A
API N/A
