HOUSTON, Nov 4 At least 40 cargoes of Colombian crude oil are scheduled to load for export in November, market sources said Friday.

Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load out 10 cargoes of Castilla blend, eight Magdalena, two Cusiana, and one each of Vasconia, South Blend and Nare Blend.

Also shipping Vasconia are HOCOL, four cargoes; Equion, two cargos; Brazil's Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ), Canadian-based independent Petrominerales PMG.TO and Tepma, one each.

Independent Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO intends to ship four cargoes of Rubiales and two of Castilla, market sources said.

Occidental Petroleum ( OXY.N ) expects to load two Cano Limon cargoes.

Total shipments scheduled so far are 10,815,000 barrels of Castilla, 5 million of Vasconia, 2,415,000 of Magdalena, 760,000 of Cano Limon, 750,000 of Cusiana and 380,000 of South Blend.

Grade/Qual Company Nov lift dates Volume (OOO)

Vasconia Ecopetrol 1-2 500

Sulfur 0.8 HOCOL 8-9 500

API 24.3 Petrominerales 15-16 500

HOCOL 20-21 500

Equion 22-23 500

Equion 3-4 500

HOCOL 12-13 500

Petrobras 17-18 500

Tepma 26-27 500

HOCOL 29-30 500

Castilla Ecopetrol 1-2 1,000

Sulfur 2 Ecopetrol 5-6 700

API 19 Ecopetrol 7-8 1,000

Pacific 10-11 1,000

Ecopetrol 11-12 1,000

Ecopetrol 15-16 815

Ecopetrol 16-17 1,000

Ecopetrol 19-20 500

Ecopetrol 21-22 1,000

Ecopetrol 23-24 1,000

Pacific 26-27 800

Ecopetrol 27-28 1,000

Cano Limon Occidental 1-2 380

Sulfur 0.5 Occidental 24-25 380

API 29.7

Cusiana Ecopetrol 3-4 250

Sulfur 0.12 Ecopetrol 13-14 500

API 42.6

Magdalena Ecopetrol (all) 3-4 300

Sulfur 1.6 5-6 315

API 20.3 8-9 300

12-13 300

15-16 300

19-20 300

24-25 300

28-29 300

Nare Blend Ecopetrol 11-12 N/A

Sulfur 1.35

API 13.7

Rubiales Pacific (all) 3-4 N/A

Sulfur 1.245 5-6 N/A

API 15.6 9-10 N/A

13-14 N/A

South Blend Ecopetrol 2-4 380

Sulfur N/A

API N/A