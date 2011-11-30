HOUSTON, Nov 30 Thirty-five export cargoes of
Colombian crude oil are scheduled to load in December, market
sources who have seen a loading schedule said on Wednesday.
Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load 14 cargoes of
Castilla and seven of Magdalena during the month.
Nine cargoes of Vasconia are planned, one by Petrobras
(PETR4.SA), one by Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO, two by Equion,
three by Hocol, one by Perenco and one by Petrominerales
PMG.TO.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) expects to load three Cano
Limon cargoes.
Independent Pacific Rubiales also intends to ship two
cargoes of Castilla, market sources said.
Total shipments planned are 12.1 million barrels of
Castilla, 4.5 million of Vasconia, 2.1 million of Magdalena and
1.14 million of Cano Limon.
Grade/Qual Company Dec lift dates Volume
(OOO)
Castilla Ecopetrol 1-2 1,000
Sulfur 2 Ecopetrol 5-6 1,000
API 19 Ecopetrol 7-8 500
Pacific 7-8 1,000
Ecopetrol 9-10 500
Ecopetrol 12-13 1,000
Ecopetrol 14-15 1,000
Ecopetrol 16-17 500
Ecopetrol 19-20 1,000
Pacific 20-21 1,000
Ecopetrol 22-23 600
Ecopetrol 25-26 500
Ecopetrol 27-28 1,000
Ecopetrol 28-29 500
Ecopetrol 29-30 500
Ecopetrol 30-31 500
Vasconia HOCOL 2-3 500
Sulfur 0.8 Pacific 6-7 500
API 24.3 Equion 10-11 500
HOCOL 14-15 500
Petrominerales 16-17 500
Petrobras 18-19 500
Perenco 21-22 500
Equion 24-25 500
HOCOL 29-30 500
Magdalena Ecopetrol 3-5 300
Sulfur 1.6 Ecopetrol 11-12 300
API 20.3 Ecopetrol 14-15 300
Ecopetrol 18-19 300
Ecopetrol 22-23 300
Ecopetrol 26-27 300
Ecopetrol 30-31 300
Cano Limon Occidental 1-2 380
Sulfur 0.5 Occidental 16-17 380
API 29.7 Occidental 27-28 380
