HOUSTON, Nov 30 Thirty-five export cargoes of Colombian crude oil are scheduled to load in December, market sources who have seen a loading schedule said on Wednesday.

Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load 14 cargoes of Castilla and seven of Magdalena during the month.

Nine cargoes of Vasconia are planned, one by Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ), one by Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO, two by Equion, three by Hocol, one by Perenco and one by Petrominerales PMG.TO.

Occidental Petroleum ( OXY.N ) expects to load three Cano Limon cargoes.

Independent Pacific Rubiales also intends to ship two cargoes of Castilla, market sources said.

Total shipments planned are 12.1 million barrels of Castilla, 4.5 million of Vasconia, 2.1 million of Magdalena and 1.14 million of Cano Limon.

Grade/Qual Company Dec lift dates Volume

(OOO)

Castilla Ecopetrol 1-2 1,000

Sulfur 2 Ecopetrol 5-6 1,000

API 19 Ecopetrol 7-8 500

Pacific 7-8 1,000

Ecopetrol 9-10 500

Ecopetrol 12-13 1,000

Ecopetrol 14-15 1,000

Ecopetrol 16-17 500

Ecopetrol 19-20 1,000

Pacific 20-21 1,000

Ecopetrol 22-23 600

Ecopetrol 25-26 500

Ecopetrol 27-28 1,000

Ecopetrol 28-29 500

Ecopetrol 29-30 500

Ecopetrol 30-31 500

Vasconia HOCOL 2-3 500

Sulfur 0.8 Pacific 6-7 500

API 24.3 Equion 10-11 500

HOCOL 14-15 500

Petrominerales 16-17 500

Petrobras 18-19 500

Perenco 21-22 500

Equion 24-25 500

HOCOL 29-30 500

Magdalena Ecopetrol 3-5 300

Sulfur 1.6 Ecopetrol 11-12 300

API 20.3 Ecopetrol 14-15 300

Ecopetrol 18-19 300

Ecopetrol 22-23 300

Ecopetrol 26-27 300

Ecopetrol 30-31 300

Cano Limon Occidental 1-2 380

Sulfur 0.5 Occidental 16-17 380

API 29.7 Occidental 27-28 380 (Editing by Andrea Evans)