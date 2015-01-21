LONDON Jan 21 Loans in a number of companies with exposure to oil and gas have seen massive falls of up to 10 points on Europe's secondary loan market as traders and investors become more risk adverse, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Europe's loan market has been relatively protected from a drop in oil price, which has fallen around 60 percent since June, compared to the US loan market which has a larger number of credits involved in the sector.

However, European companies with some exposure to oil and gas including German industrial safety tools producer Bartec, energy analysis group Wood Mackenzie and oilfield services company KCA Deutag have started to take a hit as traders price the loans down and people try to sell to minimise losses.

"The European loan market doesn't have that much exposure to oil and gas so it has been relatively protected compared to the US loan market, but the European market is not immune. There is a risk that companies, with some exposure to oil and gas, will be affected by a prolonged fall in oil price and so the European loan market is being a bit risk adverse," a European loan investor said.

KCA Deutag's dollar term loan B1, which is traded on the European secondary loan market, fell 9.6 points to 90 percent of face value on Jan. 20 from 99.6 on Dec. 1, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Bartec's term loan C dropped 9.24 points to 90.4 on Jan. 20 from 99.64 on Dec. 1, the data shows.

"Bartec has fallen out of sympathy given what's happened to the oil and gas sector," a European loan trader said.

Loans in Wood Mackenzie dropped 3.75 points to 96 on Jan. 20 from 99.75 Dec. 1, the data shows. The company's loans have not fallen as much as other credits, shored up by a potential IPO, the investor said.

Bartec declined to comment, KCA Deutag and Wood Mackenzie were not immediately available to comment.