(Adds comment from Bank of America Merrill Lynch)
LONDON Oct 30 The recent fall in oil prices
will put a nascent recovery in oil sector mergers and
acquisitions on hold, senior bankers told an industry conference
on Thursday.
Until around six to eight weeks ago, there was a sense that
the market was recovering and a pickup in deal-making activity,
Michael O'Dwyer, co-head of EMEA natural resources at Morgan
Stanley, told the Oil and Money conference.
The recent tumble in oil prices has put a brake on progress
of deals, he said, making it difficult for potential buyers to
agree with sellers on a fair price for assets.
"The bid-ask between buyers and sellers has widened
dramatically," he said. "You're going to see a lot of difficulty
in matching buyer and seller expectations, which is going to
lead to a hiatus in the near term."
Brent crude oil futures have fallen 8.9 percent so far in
October and dropped 8.3 percent in September.
Julian Mylchreest, co-head of global energy and power
investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said that
the mismatch in the market between buyers and sellers meant that
finding two good bidders was a good result for any deal.
"Last year felt pretty good, things were clearing pretty
easily. This year feels like a huge amount of indigestion," he
said.
"It's a long time since we advised any client to run a
normal auction process. You have to work out who the key buyers
are and shape your process around that. It feels much more like
hand-to-hand combat."
O'Dwyer said activity would recover when volatility in the
oil price subsides. "Hopefully the trends that were around until
six or eight weeks ago will re-emerge when some equilibrium
emerges in the oil price."
