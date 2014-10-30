(Adds comment from Bank of America Merrill Lynch)

LONDON Oct 30 The recent fall in oil prices will put a nascent recovery in oil sector mergers and acquisitions on hold, senior bankers told an industry conference on Thursday.

Until around six to eight weeks ago, there was a sense that the market was recovering and a pickup in deal-making activity, Michael O'Dwyer, co-head of EMEA natural resources at Morgan Stanley, told the Oil and Money conference.

The recent tumble in oil prices has put a brake on progress of deals, he said, making it difficult for potential buyers to agree with sellers on a fair price for assets.

"The bid-ask between buyers and sellers has widened dramatically," he said. "You're going to see a lot of difficulty in matching buyer and seller expectations, which is going to lead to a hiatus in the near term."

Brent crude oil futures have fallen 8.9 percent so far in October and dropped 8.3 percent in September.

Julian Mylchreest, co-head of global energy and power investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said that the mismatch in the market between buyers and sellers meant that finding two good bidders was a good result for any deal.

"Last year felt pretty good, things were clearing pretty easily. This year feels like a huge amount of indigestion," he said.

"It's a long time since we advised any client to run a normal auction process. You have to work out who the key buyers are and shape your process around that. It feels much more like hand-to-hand combat."

O'Dwyer said activity would recover when volatility in the oil price subsides. "Hopefully the trends that were around until six or eight weeks ago will re-emerge when some equilibrium emerges in the oil price." (Reporting by Simon Falush, Libby George and Claire Milhench; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Jane Baird)