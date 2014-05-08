BRIEF-Cobalt International Q4 loss per share $4.47
* Cobalt international energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and provides operational update
OSLO May 8 The Statfjord and Gullfaks oilfields in the Norwegian North Sea will shut down for maintenance from late May until the second half of June for maintenance, operator Statoil told Reuters on Thursday.
Separately, Maersk Oil, a subsidiary of shipping giant Maersk, said its production platforms in the Danish North Sea would be shut for around 12 days in June for maintenance.
ConocoPhillips also said its Eldfisk project would be shut for a "handful of days" this year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow blanketed parts of the northeast United States on Tuesday as a blizzard rolled in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.