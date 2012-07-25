* State-backed Asian groups rival big Western firms
* Nimble specialists trouble U.S., European majors
* Resource nationalism a rising challenge
* Majors remain strong in tough environments
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, July 25 It happens every time.
Oil prices fall and the industry turns cannibal: big energy
companies hunt out bargains among overstretched producers and
promising explorers. It's the season for takeovers and asset
deals again.
Only this time, there are no easy pickings for the U.S. and
European heavyweights such as Exxon, BP, Shell
and Chevron. The oil "majors", which report
second quarter results in the next few days, have rarely looked
so threatened.
All the obvious cost-saving mega-deals have already been
done, and an upsurge in resource nationalism that has dogged
them for years in the big producing countries shows no sign of
retreating.
Now state-backed competitors from energy-hungry Asian
nations are elbowing them out of deals and new prospects, paying
prices that the majors cannot justify to their investor owners.
For instance Shell lost out last week on bid target Cove
Energy to Thailand's state oil company, PTT Exploration
and Production.
"The rival offer came as bit of a surprise," said a source
familiar with Shell's setback.
A much bigger surprise came this week. Chinese state oil
company CNOOC bid $15.1 billion for Canadian group
Nexen - offering a 61 percent premium to the market
price for a company weakened by drilling and production
troubles. This will mark the biggest foreign takeover by a
Chinese company if it succeeds.
Nexen is the kind of victim that might have been snapped up
by one of the big Western players in past downturns. The same
day, fellow Chinese oil company Sinopec bought some North Sea
assets for $1.5 billion.
It was all so different at the turn of the millennium, when
Western firms had it their own way. Exxon bought Mobil, BP
acquired Amoco and Arco, Chevron took over Texaco, and
Total gobbled up both Fina and Elf, as the Western
majors enjoyed a feeding frenzy.
The huge growth in demand for oil and gas since then from
China, India and other emerging markets are a factor in the new
order, but some bankers believe the era of super-giant takeover
deals is probably over too.
"Oil companies are about growth and the bigger you get the
harder it is to grow," said a London-based investment banker.
"Big numbers really play against you. If you produce a billion
barrels of oil per year, then every year you must show that you
replaced that billion with new reserves. I really think the very
biggest deals have all been done."
Renewed resource nationalism is another barrier standing
between the majors and the growth that is their lifeblood.
There's nothing new about governments letting foreign
companies develop their resources, then snatching back the
profits and the assets. It happened repeatedly to Shell, BP,
Exxon and others in the Middle East throughout the 20th century.
But a new cycle is underway, distracting management from the
task of getting oil out of the ground, eroding profit margins
and, in some cases, confiscating large chunks of business.
Witness BP's constant political troubles in Russia with its
10-year old TNK-BP joint venture, Spanish group Repsol's
loss of its Argentine division to nationalisation this
year, and the struggle all the big Western companies are having
to get a profitable foothold in postwar Iraq.
Developed nations play the same game. The United States,
Australia and Canada have all blocked foreign resource industry
takeovers on national interest grounds, and there are few
governments that have not slapped extra taxes on oil companies
without much warning.
Exxon has turned back to its home patch for growth during
the boom in extracting gas from shale. It spent $1.7 billion
last year to buy two private producers of shale gas and $30
billion for U.S. natural gas producer XTO Energy in 2010. Those
deals are looking less clever now as a glut holds natural gas
prices at 10-year lows.
PEDALLING HARD
Data suggests that in exploration at least , the majors are
pedalling fast to stand still - and on ever more costly
bicycles.
Analysts at Wood Mackenzie predict that conventional oil and
gas industry exploration spending will top $80 billion in 2012,
up from $20 billion 10 years ago.
The oil majors - defined by WoodMac as BP, Chevron,
ConocoPhillips, ENI, ExxonMobil, Shell, Statoil
and Total - will account for about $25 billion of that,
up from around $8 billion in 2002. Yet their total reported
production in the period has not grown at all, remaining at
around 7.5 billion barrels a year.
Many people in the industry wonder what purpose the majors
will serve in the years to come, given how effective the
exploration industry has become and how oil services specialists
such as Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker
Hughes have grown in stature.
"I think it's going to be very difficult for the majors to
compete with very focused businesses like ours," said Aidan
Heavey, chief executive of the British exploration company
Tullow Oil, which operates in one of the hottest
development areas in the world - Africa.
Tullow has a market value of about $19 billion, less than 5
percent of world number one Exxon's $398 billion, yet it has
developed a range of projects around Africa, albeit with help
from bigger companies.
"We don't have the baggage of the downstream and the rest of
what they (the majors) have. On top of that they are competing
with a very hungry Asian market," said Heavey, who works with
both the Western majors and relative newcomers such as Chinese
offshore group CNOOC on African projects.
OFFSHORE ARCTIC REFUGE
However, it might not be all bad news for the old guard. The
shale revolution has delivered cheap, localised energy in the
United States, but significant oil and gas finds are still being
made in the ever-more inhospitable, dangerous and costly places
the majors have made their own.
Offshore discoveries in deep water since 2002 account for
about 40 percent of the total, WoodMac says, with the Arctic a
growing theme.
It puts the majors' exploration spending per barrel found at
$3 in 2012, up from only $1 10 years ago, but this compares with
between $5 and $10 on average among the pure exploration and
production companies.
"The emergence of high tech, high impact exploration as key
themes favours the majors because they have the capability,
know-how and expertise to take on those types of development,"
said Andrew Latham, WoodMac's vice president, exploration
services.
