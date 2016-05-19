(Repeats story from Wednesday)
LONDON, May 18 Europe's biggest oil companies,
reeling from losing billions in the two-year oil market rout,
are intensifying their push into renewable energy as they hunt
for new sources of future revenue.
Shell, Eni, Total and Statoil
have announced green energy investments with a combined
value of around $2.5 billion in recent weeks in a bid to
diversify away from their core oil and gas markets.
French oil major Total, which has said it wants to become a
"leader" in renewables and electricity storage within the next
20 years, has so far made the biggest commitments among its
European peers in green energy. Last week, it spent $1.1 billion
to acquire energy storage maker Saft. It
has also held a majority stake in solar panel manufacturer
SunPower since 2011.
The deals are part of Total's stated ambition and to help to
drive this, it will appoint an executive board member to lead
its new gas, renewables and power division from Sept. 1.
"People innovate when they are against the wall," the chief
executive of French oil major Total, Patrick Pouyanne, told
reporters this week.
"You need to innovate, otherwise when you stick to your
position you just cannot create money."
Shell, Europe's biggest oil company, is also setting up a
dedicated 'new energies' unit that will incorporate its wind and
solar as well as hydrogen and biofuel investments, an internal
memo seen by Reuters showed.
BP recently raised its forecast for global green power
generation by 2035 to 15 percent.
However, the rush to invest in renewable energy is unlikely
to directly replace the value from untapped reserves.
"These companies have trillions of dollars of oil reserves
on their books," said Ben Warren, head of energy and
environmental finance at consultancy E&Y.
"But in ten years from now, if solar energy continues down
its cost curve and battery technology means we can transport
energy wherever we need it, are those reserves ever going to get
extracted?"
So far, the commitments to the sector remain small. Shell's
pledge of $200 million for its new energies activities is less
than one percent of the company's $30 billion annual capital
expenditure programme.
"At the moment the investments in renewables by big oil is
small, relative to their total capital employed and given the
early stages they do not tend to generate significant returns,"
said Rohan Murphy, co-manager of the Allianz Global Energy Fund,
which invests in oil majors like Shell and Total.
Tom Ellacott, senior analyst at energy consultancy Wood
Mackenzie, said through renewable energy investments oil majors
will have to get used to utility-type returns.
These are typically in the single to low double digits.
This, as well as some past experiences, have made companies
cautious about significant investments in renewables. BP, for
instance, closed its solar power unit in 2011 after it could not
withstand harsh competition from Chinese manufacturers,
overcapacity and tumbling prices.
Despite such reservations, many investors are still keen to
see oil majors reduce climate-harming carbon emissions from
their asset base on the back of a global climate agreement to
curb emissions struck in Paris last year.
Institutional investors including pension funds,
infrastructure funds and sovereign wealth funds will be able to
respond to clients' growing requests for more socially conscious
investments, they say.
"As a fund we've been under pressure from investors who
don't care whether renewables makes money," said Richard Hulf,
co-manager of the Artemis Global Energy Fund, which holds shares
in major oil companies including Shell and Total.
