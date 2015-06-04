NEW YORK, June 4 Parnon Energy Inc, Arcadia
Petroleum Ltd and two traders have reached a $16.5 million
settlement of a U.S. class-action lawsuit accusing them of
illegally manipulating the price of crude oil in early 2008.
The preliminary settlement resolves charges by other traders
that the companies, Parnon trader James Dyer and Arcadia trader
Nick Wildgoose used futures and options contracts to distort the
oil market at a key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, creating an
impression of artificially tight supply and boosting prices.
The settlement was filed late Wednesday night in Manhattan
federal court, and requires court approval.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)